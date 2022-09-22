Podcast: UC's New-Look Offense and an Indiana Preview
Alex Frank and I got into plenty of topics on the mid-week episode of Locked On Bearcats.
CINCINNATI — I made a return appearance on the Locked On Bearcats podcast for what's now a weekly staple on the show.
Check out Alex Frank and me, breaking down the win over Miami, what's changed with the UC offense, and a look at what Indiana brings to the table.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN2
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
