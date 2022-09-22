Podcast: UC's New-Look Offense and an Indiana Preview

Alex Frank and I got into plenty of topics on the mid-week episode of Locked On Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — I made a return appearance on the Locked On Bearcats podcast for what's now a weekly staple on the show.

Check out Alex Frank and me, breaking down the win over Miami, what's changed with the UC offense, and a look at what Indiana brings to the table.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN2 and is available on fuboTV. Start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination

Filing The Film: Cincinnati Outclasses Miami in 38-17 Victory

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment

Luke Fickell: Indiana 'Very Similar' to Past UCF Teams

Josh Whyle/Jowon Briggs Discuss Indiana Matchup

Pair of UC Players Earn Weekly AAC Honors

Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell

Watch: UC Rings Victory Bell in Locker Room Following 38-17 Win Over Miami

Watch: Luke Fickell/Tyler Scott/Tre Tucker Miami Postgame Comments

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr./Wil Huber/ Ben Bryant Miami Postgame Comments

Final Huddle: UC Storms Back and Buries Miami 38-17

Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell

Watch: Nick Mardner Catches Amazing TD Against Miami

Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction

Ben Bryant: 'I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader'

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: 'Going out West is Where I Would Like to go'

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk