ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Podcast: UC's New-Look Offense and an Indiana Preview

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cbv4O_0i5pf1Qz00

Alex Frank and I got into plenty of topics on the mid-week episode of Locked On Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — I made a return appearance on the Locked On Bearcats podcast for what's now a weekly staple on the show.

Check out Alex Frank and me, breaking down the win over Miami, what's changed with the UC offense, and a look at what Indiana brings to the table.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN2 and is available on fuboTV. Start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination

Filing The Film: Cincinnati Outclasses Miami in 38-17 Victory

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment

Luke Fickell: Indiana 'Very Similar' to Past UCF Teams

Josh Whyle/Jowon Briggs Discuss Indiana Matchup

Pair of UC Players Earn Weekly AAC Honors

Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell

Watch: UC Rings Victory Bell in Locker Room Following 38-17 Win Over Miami

Watch: Luke Fickell/Tyler Scott/Tre Tucker Miami Postgame Comments

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr./Wil Huber/ Ben Bryant Miami Postgame Comments

Final Huddle: UC Storms Back and Buries Miami 38-17

Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell

Watch: Nick Mardner Catches Amazing TD Against Miami

Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction

Ben Bryant: 'I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader'

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: 'Going out West is Where I Would Like to go'

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
All Bearcats

Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury

CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Luke Fickell
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Recruiting#Indiana Preview#Fubotv
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25

Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events. The Great Outdoor Weekend...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy