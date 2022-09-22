ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Christmas in July for local boy

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Local organizations raise money to purchase special bike

The American Legion Auxiliary Colonel Crawford Unit 181 along with the American Legion Post and Sons, AMV Post 27 Auxiliary and Sons, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia and Lutheran Thrivent Financial held a Christmas in July for a local boy named Alvin. Alvin was abused as an infant and left with brain damage.

The family needed a special type of bike to help strengthen his legs. These groups joined together to raise $6,869.59.

Final Saturday for mums at the Farmer's Market

This will be the last week to purchase mums at the Bucyrus Farmer's Market. They are in 9-inch pots, a variety of colors, and $6.50 each. Other items available Saturday include Yellow Delicious and Melrose apples, large cabbages, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, hardy succulents, pumpkins, trees, honey, maple syrup, meat, baked goods and more.

A complete list of vendors can be found on Facebook. The Positive Seekers will not be there this week due to a death in the family.

Pull tabs from canned goods and soda cans are still being collected for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The market is held from 8:30 a.m. - noon every Saturday, rain or shine, in the Family Farm & Home parking lot, 2460 E. Mansfield St., May thru October.

Galion road closing set for Monday

Brandt Road West, from Ohio 598 to Keller Drive in Galion, will be completely closed to traffic Monday. Local traffic may use Keller Drive as a detour route. Work is expected to take one day.

OSHP takes part in 6-State Trooper Project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on criminal patrol and marijuana interdiction and eradication. During the project, a total of 36,720 grams of marijuana was seized and 37 felony marijuana arrests were made. In Ohio, 1,530 grams of marijuana was seized and two felony marijuana arrests were made.

The project ran from 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 15 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the enforcement period, a total of 151 felony drug arrests took place in the six states, including 43 in Ohio.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

Upcoming meeting:

● Colonel Crawford Local School Board of Education, 7 p.m., Monday, media center, the Colonel Crawford Local Schools PreK-12 Building, 5444 Crestline Road, Crestline

