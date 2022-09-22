Read full article on original website
Enjoy popular 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo for just $5 at IHOP
Hungry bargain hunters and breakfast lovers alike will want to hop on this deal — before it’s gone. Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for many. There’s just something so delicious about a good breakfast with eggs, pancakes and bacon. Plus, it’s not to be enjoyed just in the morning hours. Breakfast fans can bite into the meal anytime of the day.
Enjoy $1.50 Tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on National Taco Day
It’s crunch time! Oct. 4 is National Taco Day — a day for taco lovers everywhere to celebrate their favorite food. And there’s no better day to crunch on bargain tacos, including at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on your...
Bite into big savings with Sonic Drive-In’s 2 for $5 value menu
Rev up the savings at Sonic Drive-In! The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new a 2 for $5 value menu with lots of tasty options for hungry bargain hunters. With so many pairings, customers can bag lots of savings and satisfy their hunger at the same time. Here’s what’s...
Panera Bread offers first-ever MyPanera Week with new daily deals
It pays to be loyal and there’s no better place to start than being a member of a loyalty club. Why not earn rewards for your purchases?. ‘s MyPanera. The program began in 2010 as one of the earliest and remains one of the largest customer loyalty programs in the restaurant industry, with nearly 48 million members.
Get buy-one-get-one free special on orange chicken bowl at Panda Express
Finding healthy options when dining out can be a challenge. However, more restaurants are adding plant-based options to their menu. And one of the more popular dishes is Panda Express’ Beyond The Original Orange Chicken Bowl — the chain’s signature entrée made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based version of chicken. However, the dish still serves up the crunchy and tangy experience of the original that customers love.
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
The Unfortunate Conclusion To The Subway 'Poop Sandwich' Debacle
There are few things more nightmarish than opening your food and finding something that doesn't belong. However, that's exactly what happened recently to a customer at a Subway in Lansing, Michigan, according to a TikTok video. In the past week, the user posted a video claiming her sandwich had feces smeared on its wrapper. Though she thought she smelt something strange in her car, she attributed it to sewage in the parking lot. However when she arrived home, the smell didn't dissipate. "We're not sure if it's dog or if it's human [feces]. The police took a swab of it," she said in the video.
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
You Lose Money With A Costco Membership
People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
8 Best Food Products To Buy at Costco
Costco shoppers know that the warehouse club has an impressive -- and often overwhelming -- array of food products for sale, from Kirkland Signature products to brand-name snacks to fresh groceries...
How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week
While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Get free coffee at over 650 locations nationwide on September 29th
National Coffee Day is September 29th, and one major travel center chain is giving away free coffee to guests at over 650 locations nationwide to celebrate. Pilot Flying J recently announced that it would give all guests a free cup of coffee on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in celebration of National Coffee Day.
KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals
Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
Georgia Woman Finds $500 Cash in Her KFC Meal
KFC restaurants offer more than a half-dozen side dishes, including its Secret Recipe fries, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese. It doesn't typically include a bag of cash with its buckets, chicken tenders, or sandwiches, but that's exactly what a Georgia woman received last week. On Wednesday, JoAnn Oliver ordered...
