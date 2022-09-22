Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Dominion Post
COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit
A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Scarlet Nation
The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech
The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think WVU will go to a bowl game this season?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University, after starting its football season 0-2, has bounced back and has evened its record. Now that the Mountaineers have defeated Virginia Tech and stand at 2-2, do you think WVU will play in a bowl game? Take our poll below and weigh in with your opinion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
Prep Football: James Monroe offense paves the way in win over Covington
Lindside – On a night where the James Monroe defense gave up more points than it had in its previous three games combined – most of them in garbage time – the offense more than excelled. Layton Dowdy completed 10 of his 16 passing attempts for 170...
shorttrackscene.com
Andrew Grady throws punches after missing Martinsville feature in now viral video
MARTINSVILLE, VA – After failing to make the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Andrew Grady expressed his displeasure with Davey Callihan with a series of punches immediately following the first heat race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Video of the incident, which was posted to NASCAR’s Twitter...
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
cardinalnews.org
In Wytheville, ‘base ball’ by 1865 rules
But on a sunny Sunday afternoon in September, the eyes must have been playing tricks. Who were these ballplayers dressed in mid-nineteenth century baseball uniforms?. Why were bases set up in the middle of an open field?. What was this oddly stitched beige-colored ball?. And how on earth were players...
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Late Saturday/Early Sunday Update. Tropical Storm Ian has winds of 45 m.p.h but is expected to quickly strengthen the next few days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea. It will likely become a hurricane before grazing the western tip of Cuba. From there it...
wvpublic.org
Floyd’s Friday Jamboree, Flooding And Fracking Fluid Inside Appalachia
This week, we begin our journey through Appalachia in Floyd, Virginia, at the Friday Night Jamboree. We’ll also check in with volunteers from across the country who are coming together to help those in Eastern Kentucky dealing with flood damage. And we’ll learn about the people who worked toward...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
Fish Frenzy coming to Beckley Crossing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing. The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley. Elazaley said […]
Comments / 0