Morgantown, WV

The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech

The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wchstv.com

POLL: Do you think WVU will go to a bowl game this season?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University, after starting its football season 0-2, has bounced back and has evened its record. Now that the Mountaineers have defeated Virginia Tech and stand at 2-2, do you think WVU will play in a bowl game? Take our poll below and weigh in with your opinion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Augusta Free Press

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
shorttrackscene.com

McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

In Wytheville, ‘base ball’ by 1865 rules

But on a sunny Sunday afternoon in September, the eyes must have been playing tricks. Who were these ballplayers dressed in mid-nineteenth century baseball uniforms?. Why were bases set up in the middle of an open field?. What was this oddly stitched beige-colored ball?. And how on earth were players...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wvpublic.org

Floyd’s Friday Jamboree, Flooding And Fracking Fluid Inside Appalachia

This week, we begin our journey through Appalachia in Floyd, Virginia, at the Friday Night Jamboree. We’ll also check in with volunteers from across the country who are coming together to help those in Eastern Kentucky dealing with flood damage. And we’ll learn about the people who worked toward...
FLOYD, VA
Sports
Boston College
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy coming to Beckley Crossing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing. The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley. Elazaley said […]
BECKLEY, WV

