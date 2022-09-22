ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete

Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7

As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast sandbag distribution begins Sept. 25

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center and the City of Venice will begin distributing sandbags Sept. 25 at several locations. As the path and intensity of Tropical Depression 9 remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Upscale home store aims to satisfy Sarasota style sensibilities

Sarasota, culture and style go together like Van and Wezel. Holly and Hall. Towles and Court. So, it should come as no surprise to the folks who run the Clive Daniel Home in Fruitville Commons that local clients typically arrive with a baked-in sense of what they like, one that differs from the company’s first two locations in Naples and Boca Raton.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota's Modern Powerhouse

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College is the College’s contemporary and teaching art museum. As the only museum in the region dedicated exclusively to showcasing living artists and contemporary art, Sarasota Art Museum presents engaging and fresh perspectives through art with new and innovative exhibits opening throughout the year.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction

This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
TAMPA, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Early Access
sarasotamagazine.com

Tropical Storm Ian Forms in the Carribbean; Could Strike Sarasota-Manatee

Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed. It's moving westward through the Caribbean and showing signs of intensification—pretty much the exact scenario I outlined earlier this week. Ian is the sixth named storm this September. Most important, of course, is what happens next. Ian will likely move to a position...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters

After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Real Men Wear Pink event in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness event took place at UTC mall in Sarasota. The event features a fashion show for members of the Suncoast community who want to fight against breast cancer. The wardrobe for the event was provided by local stores inside...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wengradio.com

Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian

Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Make It at Home: Walt's Famous Smoked Fish Spread

Sarasota is home to a sizeable number of places that have stood the test of restaurant longevity. If you're able to keep your doors open for decades, it's a sure bet that you're doing at least some things right. The restaurants that measure up usually have some of our area's...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Progress rolls on at Longboat Key St. Regis construction site

Construction work on The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key remains on schedule with masonry, electrical and roof work proceeding on the hotel side of the property and one of the condominium buildings reaching its final height. In the September update, general contractor Moss and Associated Construction Management and...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy