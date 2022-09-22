Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota and Manatee Counties Begin Sandbag Operations Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Sarasota and Manatee counties will have sandbags available for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Note that changes in weather could impact operational times, so be sure to check before you head out. Sandbags that have come into contact with floodwaters may be contaminated with bacteria, so do not dispose...
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
995qyk.com
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7
As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!
The Pink Flamingo at The Best Airport in North America is Going Viral & Now You Can Get the T-Shirt. @AlohaMelani posing next to HOME at Tampa International Airport(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast sandbag distribution begins Sept. 25
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center and the City of Venice will begin distributing sandbags Sept. 25 at several locations. As the path and intensity of Tropical Depression 9 remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community.
Longboat Observer
Upscale home store aims to satisfy Sarasota style sensibilities
Sarasota, culture and style go together like Van and Wezel. Holly and Hall. Towles and Court. So, it should come as no surprise to the folks who run the Clive Daniel Home in Fruitville Commons that local clients typically arrive with a baked-in sense of what they like, one that differs from the company’s first two locations in Naples and Boca Raton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota's Modern Powerhouse
Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College is the College’s contemporary and teaching art museum. As the only museum in the region dedicated exclusively to showcasing living artists and contemporary art, Sarasota Art Museum presents engaging and fresh perspectives through art with new and innovative exhibits opening throughout the year.
995qyk.com
Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction
This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
Tropical Storm Ian Forms in the Carribbean; Could Strike Sarasota-Manatee
Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed. It's moving westward through the Caribbean and showing signs of intensification—pretty much the exact scenario I outlined earlier this week. Ian is the sixth named storm this September. Most important, of course, is what happens next. Ian will likely move to a position...
Longboat Observer
Region keeps eye on gathering storm; DeSantis adds Sarasota, Manatee to emergency list
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Longboat Key officials are keeping an eye on a gathering storm called Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea, advising residents to stay informed throughout the weekend on what could become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday. Getting Prepared. Emergency-management officials advise residents to...
businessobserverfl.com
SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters
After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
Mysuncoast.com
Real Men Wear Pink event in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness event took place at UTC mall in Sarasota. The event features a fashion show for members of the Suncoast community who want to fight against breast cancer. The wardrobe for the event was provided by local stores inside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
wengradio.com
Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian
Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
sarasotamagazine.com
Make It at Home: Walt's Famous Smoked Fish Spread
Sarasota is home to a sizeable number of places that have stood the test of restaurant longevity. If you're able to keep your doors open for decades, it's a sure bet that you're doing at least some things right. The restaurants that measure up usually have some of our area's...
Longboat Observer
Progress rolls on at Longboat Key St. Regis construction site
Construction work on The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key remains on schedule with masonry, electrical and roof work proceeding on the hotel side of the property and one of the condominium buildings reaching its final height. In the September update, general contractor Moss and Associated Construction Management and...
Comments / 0