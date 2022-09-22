Owner of Curry Up says restaurant plans to rebound

The good news: Curry Up Indian Grill is down but not out.

The bad news: Managing partner Vishal Patel said he doesn't expect to reopen until the end of the year at the earliest.

The fast-casual restaurant, 6181 Sawmill Road, has been closed since Jan. 24, when the Columbus Division of Fire said the restaurant couldn't reopen until a gas leak was fixed in the hood system.

Patel said he has run into several setbacks because of supply-chain issues.

Indicators in late August pointed to the restaurant being closed permanently. The phone number was out of service, Google had listed it as permanently closed until a recent update, no information had been posted on its website, and no notifications of future plans had been posted on the door.

Patel, however, said he had a dry-erase board inside the window, noting the restaurant's plans to reopen.

On Jan. 10, a fire was under the hood system at the restaurant, a day before the TV show, America's Best Restaurant, visited for a future segment. He said he was able to cobble together enough footage for the show, which has not aired since the shutdown.

Patel said nearby restaurants showed support by letting him cook and prepare meals to serve at Curry Up Indian Grill, which would ultimately close Jan. 20. The fire department made the climb back a little steep, he said.

Anthony Celebrezze, deputy director of the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services, said that depending on the level of damage, Patel might have to file a permit for repairs with the city. As of Sept. 21, nothing was on file, he said.

