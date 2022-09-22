ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Owner of Curry Up says restaurant plans to rebound

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHNEp_0i5peB4N00

The good news: Curry Up Indian Grill is down but not out.

The bad news: Managing partner Vishal Patel said he doesn't expect to reopen until the end of the year at the earliest.

The fast-casual restaurant, 6181 Sawmill Road, has been closed since Jan. 24, when the Columbus Division of Fire said the restaurant couldn't reopen until a gas leak was fixed in the hood system.

Patel said he has run into several setbacks because of supply-chain issues.

Indicators in late August pointed to the restaurant being closed permanently. The phone number was out of service, Google had listed it as permanently closed until a recent update, no information had been posted on its website, and no notifications of future plans had been posted on the door.

Patel, however, said he had a dry-erase board inside the window, noting the restaurant's plans to reopen.

On Jan. 10, a fire was under the hood system at the restaurant, a day before the TV show, America's Best Restaurant, visited for a future segment. He said he was able to cobble together enough footage for the show, which has not aired since the shutdown.

Patel said nearby restaurants showed support by letting him cook and prepare meals to serve at Curry Up Indian Grill, which would ultimately close Jan. 20. The fire department made the climb back a little steep, he said.

Anthony Celebrezze, deputy director of the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services, said that depending on the level of damage, Patel might have to file a permit for repairs with the city. As of Sept. 21, nothing was on file, he said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Columbus

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates […]
COLUMBUS, OH
visitwesterville.org

Westerville’s Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)

Visitors can enjoy our Uptown shopping district and a drink on weekdays from 4PM - 10PM and on weekends from 11AM - 10PM. Beer, wine, & cocktails can be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating DORA establishments. Once known as the “Dry Capitol of the World”, we invite you to sip and stroll down the streets of Westerville’s historic Uptown.
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Magic 95.5

Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus

According to NBC4i, A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County Municipal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fischer Homes starts residential construction at $275 million mixed-use development in Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest homebuilders is starting construction on new housing at a $275 million mixed-use development. Fischer Homes will offer single-family housing in the new residential development, called Alton Place. Located at the northwest corner of Roberts and Alton Darby Creek roads, the master-planned community will also […]
HILLIARD, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning September 25

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on September 25.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Curry#Food Drink#Indian
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Philly Lessons at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks in Gahanna

The welcome page of Marlow’s Cheesesteaks proclaims ”THIS JAWN WAS MADE WITH BROTHERLY LOVE.” Now, brotherly love, that part of the proclamation makes sense: Philadelphia, home of the cheesesteak sandwich, is also the city of Brotherly Love. But what the heck is a jawn?. Well, thanks to...
GAHANNA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus

If you want to travel on a budget, there are several Budget Hotels in Columbus, hotels. One of the best is the Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU, which is close to the airport. It also has great amenities, including free Wi-Fi, free parking, and breakfast. In addition, it allows pets. Several reviews have noted this as one of the best budget hotels in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy