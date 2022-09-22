Read full article on original website
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
flaglerlive.com
County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead
A traffic nightmare may be developing on State Road 100 and on Seminole Woods Boulevard as several new commercial developments are crunching their way through the county’s regulatory steps. But the biggest development, a BJ’s Club and five satellite businesses, is moving along despite lacking a full analysis of traffic issues ahead.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Personal service, steaks and a party in Port Orange
At Daytona’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar, the food and drinks are unparalleled, the experience is second to none. Offering a menu that pops with inventive dishes and a drink that will rise in flames before your eyes, the revamped Port Orange steakhouse is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied and put a smile on your face.
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Daytona Beach considers cracking down on hookah bars
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More changes could be coming to the entertainment district in Daytona Beach. Neighbors have complained about issues with people being drunk, fights breaking out and vandalism. In June, the city put in an ordinance to force bars to close an hour earlier. However, the city...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
mynews13.com
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
