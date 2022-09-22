ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the Ormond Beach Live Original Music and Art Festival

When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25 Where: The Brass Tap, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 201 Building G, Palm Coast. Details: Attend a local Oktoberfest party, with drafts, pretzels, beer cheese, and activities like stein hoisting, liter relay chugs, corn hole and more. There will be live music on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season

BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Personal service, steaks and a party in Port Orange

At Daytona’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar, the food and drinks are unparalleled, the experience is second to none. Offering a menu that pops with inventive dishes and a drink that will rise in flames before your eyes, the revamped Port Orange steakhouse is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied and put a smile on your face.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Presales#Price Level#Fl#Presale Passwords
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mynews13.com

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy