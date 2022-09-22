Read full article on original website
2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo: William Shatner and other big stars in town
The Cincinnati Comic Expo was a three day event. It featured celebrities who were in movies such as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Jaws, and many more.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 23-25
CINCINNATI — If you're looking to enjoy the fall weather and find something to do this weekend, there's a lot going on across Cincinnati. Here's our list of events happening this weekend. The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. The festival will...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25
Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events. The Great Outdoor Weekend...
WLWT 5
'Hamilton' star talks Cincinnati, legacy and family inspiration
CINCINNATI — While seated in a chair with a classic show backdrop behind him, "Hamilton" star Edred Utomi reflects on the past three years of his life. It's Thursday morning, early for Edred Utomi's self-proclaimed "nocturnal" standards. He's in the midst of a press tour for "Hamilton: An American Musical," now playing at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. Utomi plays the lead role of founding father Alexander Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday
MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
thexunewswire.com
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
progressivegrocer.com
Celebs Take Over Kroger Wellness Festival
The Kroger Wellness Festival is kicking off with a definite festival vibe. The free event, held Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Cincinnati, includes appearances by celebrities and professional athletes as well as wellness experts. Among the slate of big-name guests: Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes; reality TV star...
Ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest?
You’ll be able to sing it all you want at Oktoberfest Newport, which is returning to Newport on the Levee from Sept. 23 to 25.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
oxfordobserver.org
Hueston Woods to celebrate Apple Butter Festival
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned techniques for making apple butter at the Hueston Woods Apple Butter Festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Doty Homestead in Hueston Woods State Park. The Doty Homestead exhibits a broad display of pioneer and agricultural artifacts. Apple butter, apples, cider,...
thexunewswire.com
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Drone flown into Cincinnati stadium during Reds-Guardians game results in federal charge
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two men accused of flying drones into stadiums during games for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals now are facing federal charges and could be sent to prison if convicted. Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, reportedly flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great...
thexunewswire.com
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
Fox 19
Tri-State chef gains national attention for her culinary skills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State chef is quickly becoming a household name after grabbing two wins from cooking competitions on the Food Network. Kayla Robison has been the executive chef at Arnold’s Bar and Grill for the past four years. She says it has been a life-changing journey working...
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
