Pierre-Emerick discusses Thomas Tuchel sacking & opens up on early career struggles
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on Thomas Tuchel's sacking and other career lows in a new interview.
Antony discusses Erik ten Hag's 'intense' Man Utd training sessions
Manchester United forward Antony has discussed the intensity of Erik ten Hag's training sessions.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs West Ham, support from the Man Utd hierarchy, WSL popularity
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before facing West Ham about Erik ten Hag, Rachel Williams, the WSL's opening weekend.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Blues secure first WSL win of the season
Player ratings from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal return for Vlahovic; Barcelona push for cut-price Griezmann sale
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Dusan Vlahovic, Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi and more.
Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa set date for injury return
Juventus stars Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa have been set a date for their returns from injury.
Jonas Eidevall hails Arsenal ticket sales after record crowd: 'That's how you run a football club'
Jonas Eidevall has emphasised the significance of Arsenal breaking the WSL attendance record via ticket sales, as opposed to giveaways or discounts.
Eden Hazard admits frustration at lack of Real Madrid playing time
Eden Hazard has spoken honestly about his lack of playing time at Real Madrid so far this season, with one eye on the World Cup.
USMNT suffer 2-0 defeat to Japan in World Cup warm-up friendly, Matt Turner shines
The United States Men's National Team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday in the first of two World Cup warm-up friendlies.
Andy Robertson admits he dreams of playing for Celtic
Playing for Celtic is a dream for Andy Robertson, he has admitted.
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners win historic WSL north London derby
Player ratings from Arsenal's north London derby victory over
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Richarlison reflects on decision to join Tottenham amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Richarlison has explained why he joined Tottenham amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
Dean Henderson admits he's 'behind' in England pecking order
Dean Henderson has admitted he is behind in the England goalkeeper pecking order.
Transfer rumours: Joao Gomes release clause; Bellingham available for £83m
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Joao Gomes, Jude Bellingham, David de Gea and more.
