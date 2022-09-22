ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Quotable: Ponte Vedra vs. Menendez football

For the second straight week, the Ponte Vedra Sharks scored more than 30 points, this time en route to a 34-12 victory over visiting Menendez Sept. 23. Starting quarterback Ben Burk had another stellar performance with a pair of passing touchdowns and a rushing score, while the defense helped set the tone by holding the Falcons scoreless in the first half.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
