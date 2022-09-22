Read full article on original website
Binance Hired Compliance SVP From Rival Crypto Exchange Kraken
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance hired Steven Christie as its senior vice president (SVP) of compliance from rival Kraken, according to Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao. CZ tweeted that Christie joined Binance "a few months ago" and that the firm is still planning to hire "a few hundred more compliance people." Christie...
Canadian Digital Asset Brokerages Coinsquare and CoinSmart to Merge
Coinsquare said late Thursday it's signed a deal to purchase peer CoinSmart for a combination of cash and stock. Consolidation is the word in crypto as trading platforms and exchanges grapple with global competition alongside the ongoing market downturn. Earlier this year in Canada, Kevin O'Leary-backed WonderFi rolled up crypto platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
CFO of Insolvent Crypto Lender Voyager Resigns
The chief financial officer of crypto lender Voyager, which filed for bankruptcy in July, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company announced Friday. CFO Ashwin Prithipaul will leave Voyager after a transition period, with Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich handling Prithipaul’s duties for an interim period, the company said.
Bitcoin Miner Cipher Looks to Sell Up to $250M in Stock
Cipher Mining (CIFR) is looking to sell up to $250 million in stock from time to time in what is known as an "at-the-market” (ATM) offering. Bitcoin miners have been struggling this year as the price of bitcoin has dropped by about 60% and energy prices soar across the world. Despite these headwinds, some of them are back on the market to raise capital needed to fund their development. Earlier on Friday, miner Iris Energy (IREN) announced a deal with investment bank B. Riley to sell up to $100 million of equity.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Downgraded at BTIG on Headwinds From Compute North’s Bankruptcy
Marathon Digital (MARA) has one less bull on Wall Street after BTIG's Gregory Lewis downgraded the stock from buy to neutral following Compute North's bankruptcy filing. A crypto mining data center provider, Compute North is the primary host for Marathon's mining rigs, noted Lewis in a note to clients, and the upcoming restructuring is likely to slow Marathon's hash capacity growth in the near-term.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Troubled Data Center Compute North Struggled With Crypto Winter. Then Its Relationship With a Major Lender Soured
Compute North’s bankruptcy filing was caused by trouble dealing with one of its biggest lenders – Generate Capital – along with market headwinds and supply-chain disruptions, according to the newly appointed chief financial officer of the operator of data centers used by crypto miners. The company’s Chapter...
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) signed a deal to sell up to $100 million in equity to investment bank B. Riley over the next two years, marking the bank's second big investment in the industry that is facing serious market headwinds. In July, B. Riley signed a similar deal in...
FTX Ventures, DCG Back $9.6M Funding for Decentralized Database Solution Kwil
Kwil, a decentralized database infrastructure provider, raised $9.6 million in a funding round backed by heavy-hitters such as the venture capital arm of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, according to a new filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish’s Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway
On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops Below $19K Amid Ongoing Volatility
Bitcoin and ether both traded lower on Friday following Thursday’s mild increase. Both digital assets continue to trade sideways, as they lack a substantive catalyst to push prices higher. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 4% on moderate volume on Friday, following a 5% increase on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency by...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hanging Tough as Stocks Slide
Prices Point: Bitcoin slid on Friday after gaining 5.1% on Thursday, but overall, the cryptocurrency has been resilient under tough market conditions. Market Move: Ethereum miners have $319 million in ether that they theoretically could start dumping, which would weigh on the price. Chart of the Day: The discount between...
Hacks Aren’t Stopping in the Crypto Industry; Here’s How One New Project Plans to Solve This
It feels like a daily occurrence that we read the news or scroll through Twitter to find another malicious attack within Web3. In the first half of 2022 alone, bad actors netted a staggering $1.9 billion in crypto hacks; up 60% from the year before. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are...
Metaverse Infrastructure Firm Hadean Raises $30M From Fortnite Developer, Others
Hadean, which aims to build the infrastructure for metaverse environments, has raised $30 million in Series A funding in a round led by Molten Ventures and including Epic Games, the developer of online video game Fornite. Other participants included 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First and InQTe, Hadean...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Sued Over Patent Infringement
Coinbase Global (COIN) is being sued by Veritaseum Capital LLC, which alleges that the crypto exchange has infringed on a patent awarded to Veritaseum founder Reggie Middleton. According to Veritaseum, Coinbase has used the patent for some of its blockchain infrastructure, and the company is seeking at least $350 million...
How Crypto Sectors Are Trading Through the Dollar Strength 'Tsunami'
Conventional wisdom holds that if the dollar is stronger, assets such as cryptocurrencies get cheaper. Yet is that really the case?. This past week, the Federal Reserve did exactly what most people predicted: It raised the fed funds rate by 75 basis points – for the third time in a row. For months now, consumer prices have surged at a rate not seen since the fourth season of Diff’rent Strokes – so raising borrowing costs, it’s hoped, will make money a little more expensive and thus cool the hot economy.
DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
Celsius Network Might Turn its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens; Crypto Mining Woes Linger
"The Hash" hosts discuss the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as it appears to be considering a plan to turn its debt into crypto “IOU” (“I Owe You”) tokens. Plus, what Compute North's bankruptcy filing means for giants like Marathon Digital, as a BTIG analyst downgrades the stock from buy to neutral.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sticks Near $19K; the Most ‘Profitable’ Mining GPU Makes You Back Your Money in 3 Years
Prices: Bitcoin spent much of the weekend in the red and below $19,000; other cryptos also fall. Insights: The 'most profitable' mining GPU won't offer much of a payoff; investors would do better with a bitcoin mining stock. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto...
The CFTC Goes After a DAO
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at news that a draft of the House stablecoin bill is now circulating, and would, among other things, set out a two-year ban on algorithmic stablecoins like Terra. He also looks at late breaking news last night that the CFTC has named a DAO as part of an enforcement action, with wide-ranging consequences.
