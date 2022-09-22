ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival

It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center

This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
ARTHUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand

PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

'Celebrating Red' for ISU's 2022 Homecoming

Illinois State University’s annual Homecoming brings the campus community together every year through football games, parades, camaraderie and lots of red attire. Homecoming 2022, with the theme of “Celebrating Red,” is taking place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 16, with the highly-anticipated football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
BARTONVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store

Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
PEORIA, IL
capitolwolf.com

Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield

Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids

A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
PEORIA, IL

