Hays, KS

Child dies after house fire

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A child has died as a result of a house fire that broke out in Hays on Wednesday.

The Hays Fire Department (HFD) said in a news release that on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 3 p.m., dispatch received a call of a structure fire in the 100 block of W. 37th St. in Hays.

While emergency services were on their way, it was reported that a child was trapped inside the house.

Firefighters were able to find the child, and they were transported to a local hospital, but the child later died from injuries caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

