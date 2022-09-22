ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ready for Fall? Try some s’mores flavored Pepsi

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIYSM_0i5pcoEA00

(WTVO) — Pepsi is celebrating the first day of Fall by announcing a limited-time S’mores Collection.

The soda will come in three different flavors including Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate.

  • Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.
  • Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.
  • Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

The new beverage variant will come in 7.5 oz mini cans “to encourage mixing and matching your way to the perfect combo,” Pepsi said.

  • The Classic – Everyone’s favorite for a reason! Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Start with a cold glass, add 1/3 Graham Cracker, 1/3 Chocolate and 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow.
  • Marshmallow (is for) Lovers – If you find yourself standing over the fire with three, even four marshmallows on one stick, this recipe is for you. The extra layers of toasty marshmallows feel like a decadent sweet cloud hitting your tastebuds! Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Toasty Marshmallow, 1/4 Graham Cracker and 1/4 Chocolate.
  • For the Graham – Often overlooked but always reliable, the graham cracker is more than a vehicle for chocolate and marshmallow—the notes of honey and cinnamon create the staple ingredient in any s’more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Graham Cracker base, 1/4 Chocolate, 1/4 Toasty Marshmallow and top with an extra splash of Graham Cracker.
  • The Chocolate Connoisseur – For those who enjoy indulging in a rich, gooey tasting s’more, pour some chocolate… and then pour some more! Sit back and revel in all that chocolaty goodness, marveling at this chocolaty s’more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 2/3 Chocolate, 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow and a splash of Graham Cracker.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brand’s unique and indulgent flavor innovations including Maple Syrup Cola, PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack, to name a few.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Ores#Soda#Food Drink#Beverages#Toasted Marshmallow
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy