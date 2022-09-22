Read full article on original website
POLICE: East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night. According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun. "They demanded money...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
kjas.com
Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KFDM-TV
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
KTSA
Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
KTBS
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
Orange Leader
Police officer describes tense moments when faced with man threatening jump from highway bridge
VIDOR — Police Officer Brittany Haley doesn’t remember the exact words she said to a man threatening to jump from an overpass as he experienced a mental crisis. The 20-year-old man had put both legs over the rail and was holding on by his forearms when he closed his eyes and began a countdown.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday found safe
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have found a 12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday. Officers previously asked for help in finding Gabriel Ramb, according to a Friday morning news release from the Vidor Police Department. Ramb had last been seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. in...
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash
Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
