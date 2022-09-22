ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper County, TX
Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KOUNTZE, TX
KSLA

1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTSA

Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
MANY, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
VERNON PARISH, LA
CBS19

1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
LUFKIN, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash

Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
SULPHUR, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX

