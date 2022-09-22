Read full article on original website
Related
UVA Volleyball Drops Two Heartbreaking Five-Set Matches to Open ACC Play
Virginia fell to NC State on Friday and UNC on Sunday, both in five sets
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Defense
The top graded player on defense was a true freshman defensive lineman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oh baby, you bettor believe it: Betting takeaways from NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season was very similar to each of the first two weeks of the season. The under didn't hit nearly as high as it did in the first two weeks of the season, but it did hit more than the over for the third consecutive week.
NFL・
Comments / 0