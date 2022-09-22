Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Breezeline Employees Plant Trees in Eight States in Support of the Environment and Local Communities
More than 200 employees and family members volunteer to plant trees at 15 locations in local communities. More than 200 Breezeline employees, family members and community partners volunteered their time on Saturday morning to plant more than 100 trees at 15 locations in eight states where Breezeline provides internet, TV and phone services.
Benzinga
Wisdom Senior Care Expands in North Carolina Market by Awarding a Location in South Charlotte Area Charlotte, NC August 5th, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) September 24, 2022. For Vanessa Meritt & Whitney Adams, joining the Wisdom franchise family is a longtime dream come true. It will allow them to bring their compassion superpower for the industry while providing for themselves and their families. Vanessa Meritt said: "When we discovered Wisdom Senior...
Benzinga
2ND STREET USA, Inc. to Open Its First Store in Texas! 2nd STREET Cedar Park to Open on September 24th, 2022
2ND STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings 2681, is set to open its first store in the United States' state of Texas, 2nd STREET Cedar Park, on September 24th, 2022. 2ND STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to fifteen different locations. 2nd STREET Cedar Park will be the sixteenth location in the United States.
Creagen Dow's Weed Ashtray Now Official Ashtray Of Cannabis-Friendly Arizona Hotel Clarendon
Poke A Bowl has been selected as the cannabis ashtray of choice to be used on-site by guests of the first cannabis-friendly hotel in the state of Arizona. The upscale Clarendon Hotel, located in downtown Phoenix, has prepared 16 cannabis-friendly rooms, according to Darren Brotherton, the operating partner at the hotel.
Interested In California's Road To Cannabis Legalization? Check Out 'Uprooted, The Weedmaps Documentary That Explains It All
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. What is it that we vote for when we vote to legalize cannabis?. For most, it's the notion that people of legal age can easily purchase affordable, safe-to-consume cannabis products. At least that was the idea that the majority of California voters thought they were voting for in 2016 with Proposition 64. What they ended up voting for turned out to be different.
