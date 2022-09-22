This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. What is it that we vote for when we vote to legalize cannabis?. For most, it's the notion that people of legal age can easily purchase affordable, safe-to-consume cannabis products. At least that was the idea that the majority of California voters thought they were voting for in 2016 with Proposition 64. What they ended up voting for turned out to be different.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO