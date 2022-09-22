ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wisdom Senior Care Expands in North Carolina Market by Awarding a Location in South Charlotte Area Charlotte, NC August 5th, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) September 24, 2022. For Vanessa Meritt & Whitney Adams, joining the Wisdom franchise family is a longtime dream come true. It will allow them to bring their compassion superpower for the industry while providing for themselves and their families. Vanessa Meritt said: "When we discovered Wisdom Senior...
2ND STREET USA, Inc. to Open Its First Store in Texas! 2nd STREET Cedar Park to Open on September 24th, 2022

2ND STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings 2681, is set to open its first store in the United States' state of Texas, 2nd STREET Cedar Park, on September 24th, 2022. 2ND STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to fifteen different locations. 2nd STREET Cedar Park will be the sixteenth location in the United States.
Interested In California's Road To Cannabis Legalization? Check Out 'Uprooted, The Weedmaps Documentary That Explains It All

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. What is it that we vote for when we vote to legalize cannabis?. For most, it's the notion that people of legal age can easily purchase affordable, safe-to-consume cannabis products. At least that was the idea that the majority of California voters thought they were voting for in 2016 with Proposition 64. What they ended up voting for turned out to be different.
