We’ve been reviewing pizza ovens at IndyBest since 2018 and in that time, not only have we seen plenty of advances in the ovens on offer, but also a significant improvement in our outdoor cookery skills – particularly during 2020’s lockdown, when we really threw ourselves into our work.Design is so important when it comes to pizza ovens, from the size of the base that will dictate how big a single pizza can be, to the size of the opening - determining how easy it is to manoeuvre your pizza within the oven, so you have more control over its...

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO