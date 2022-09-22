Read full article on original website
Eater
Arthurs’ Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich and Latke Smorgasbord Are Headed Downtown
Arthurs, one of Montreal’s best Jewish food purveyors, is adding a second location — at least for the near future. The mega-popular Saint-Henri nosh bar is headed to Place Ville Marie food hall Le Cathcart in early October, taking over one of its three full-service restaurant locales for a pop-up slated to run until December 23.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
This is how to make a real Italian beef, according to the culinary producer of 'The Bear'
That delicious-looking Italian beef Carmy makes in 'The Bear'? It was created by chefs Courtney Storer and Matty Matheson. Storer shows us how to make one at home.
Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant
Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
Eater
Where to Take a Group After Work in D.C.
Welcome to Ask Eater DC, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers. Have a question? Send questions in on the tipline, and Eater will try to feature the answer to one question each month. “Can you help me find someplace fun, funky,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Texas Roadhouse is selling candles that smell like honey cinnamon butter
Texas Roadhouse is turning one of its most beloved menu items into a candle. The steakhouse chain is now selling Honey Cinnamon Butter candles, with a scent inspired by the sweet butter it serves with its fresh-baked rolls. (And no, it’s not edible.) The 13-ounce candles cost $12 and...
Eater
This Old Date Spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in Tahoe Just Closed After 90 Years
Legendary Tahoe restaurant Bacchi’s just closed after 90 years serving the area; its last day of service was September 11. SFGATE reports the restaurant was well-loved by locals who flocked to the dimly-lit steak and spaghetti house after a day spent carousing through nature. William Hunter, the owner, chef, and maternal grandson of the original owners, told the outlet that after 65 years in the kitchen it’s simply time to call it quits.
Eater
José Andrés Opens a Manhattan Cocktail Bar With Sweeping City Views
Humanitarian and prolific restaurateur José Andrés is opening Nubeluz, a rooftop bar on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad at 25 W. 28th Street, at Broadway, where his ground-floor NYC debut of Eastern Mediterranean hit Zaytinya opened over the summer. Reservations are available now for seatings starting Saturday, September 24.
TODAY.com
Extreme doughnuts: Classic treats get crazy flavors
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on April 25, 2011. “Arise ye nonconformist doughnuts,” said Anthony Bourdain when he visited Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon. They have arisen, indeed, and they’re anything but ordinary. Artisanal doughnut shops are firing up their fryers across the country, from Peter...
Eater
Aviation Gin Opens Its New Portland Distillery and Tasting Room
Aviation Gin’s sprawling distillery has opened in Northwest Portland. The space spans more than 32,000 square feet with a tasting room, cocktail bar, retail shop, and an escape room masquerading as co-owner Ryan Reynold’s office. Reynolds stars in a YouTube video (read: ad) highlighting the new space, emphasizing the immersive quality of the distillery’s tour — in other words, he puts visitors to work, which he calls the “full gin-making experience.”
Eater
An Omakase Pop-Up Becomes a Restaurant This Fall, Joining the Westside’s Burgeoning Sushi Scene
A new omakase restaurant is headed to Atlanta’s westside, adding to its burgeoning sushi scene centered around Howell Mill Road and Brady Avenue. Chef Leonard Yu takes his roving sushi pop-up Omakase Table permanent when it opens at the Seven88 complex on West Marietta Street in early November. Fans...
8 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough
We’ve been reviewing pizza ovens at IndyBest since 2018 and in that time, not only have we seen plenty of advances in the ovens on offer, but also a significant improvement in our outdoor cookery skills – particularly during 2020’s lockdown, when we really threw ourselves into our work.Design is so important when it comes to pizza ovens, from the size of the base that will dictate how big a single pizza can be, to the size of the opening - determining how easy it is to manoeuvre your pizza within the oven, so you have more control over its...
7-Eleven's New Menu Item Has Oktoberfest Written All Over It
Despite its very American roots, 7-Eleven is said to have over 60,000 stores internationally, per Britannica. Now, though it seems to be heeding the call of Oktoberfest. Could this then be a newfound aspiration of the store that is named after its long business hours (from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), to observe the traditions of its foreign host countries (like a German beer festival)? Unlikely, the truth about 7-Eleven is it does not even have a division in Germany, per Convenience Store News.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Korean-inspired burger is restaurant chain's contribution to K-boom craze
K-Boom is set to hit the UK with a bang this Autumn with the nation enjoying a wave of cultural, musical and theatrical events alongside an exciting Korean food takeover. Byron Burger is getting in on the act with its most exciting new menu addition to date – The Korean Gochubang Burger.
The Aldi Pretzels That Arrived Just In Time For Oktoberfest
To some Americans, Oktoberfest means beer, beer, and an excuse for more beer. But despite the massive amount of beer that is actually consumed during Oktoberfest, there is more to this German celebration, including many ways you can celebrate it without guzzling pilsener. Oktoberfest has become a worldwide celebration of Bavarian culture, which, yes, includes a lot of light beer. However, it began as a wedding celebration 200-plus years ago for the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, according to Time. Thought it became an annual celebration, the original event involved multiple days of "drinking, feasting, and horse racing."
How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week
If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
