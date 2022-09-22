ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
First Coast News

Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling

Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
Action News Jax

For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at Florida Blue Centers across the state this fall. Insurance cards from any carrier are welcome, but health insurance is not required. Everybody receiving a vaccine at a Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Publix gift card, while supplies last.
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford moves into power poll top 10

Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
