Newark, NJ

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at New Jersey airport after circling over Atlantic

By Gregory Wallace, Pete Muntean, CNN
 3 days ago
fox5ny.com

United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Newark

NEW JERSEY - A United Airlines flight to São Paulo, Brazil was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark-Liberty International Airport early on Thursday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration says that United Airlines Flight 149 landed safely after the crew reported an emergency. A video showed what appeared...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Newark will no longer be considered a New York City airport; passengers could end up paying more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Attention travelers: You might want to reconsider booking a flight into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport come October. Despite being considered a New York City-area airport for years, Newark will be known as it’s own entity beginning Oct. 3, according to a Lufthansa memo circulating on Twitter that cites the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association made up of the world’s airlines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Terminal B at Newark Airport evacuated due to security breach

NEW YORK -- Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B was fully evacuated Thursday night following a security breach.The Port Authority says at around 9:15 p.m. a person waiting in the TSA line entered a security door. the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit did a sweep of the area and located that person.Travelers were allowed back inside about an hour later, but there were long lines as everyone had to be re-screened to get back into Terminal B.Some travelers told CBS2 they were told it could take three hours.
NEWARK, NJ
