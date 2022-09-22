United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at New Jersey airport after circling over Atlantic

Read full article on original website
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYCJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
fox5ny.com
United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Newark
NEW JERSEY - A United Airlines flight to São Paulo, Brazil was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark-Liberty International Airport early on Thursday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration says that United Airlines Flight 149 landed safely after the crew reported an emergency. A video showed what appeared...
Newark will no longer be considered a New York City airport; passengers could end up paying more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Attention travelers: You might want to reconsider booking a flight into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport come October. Despite being considered a New York City-area airport for years, Newark will be known as it’s own entity beginning Oct. 3, according to a Lufthansa memo circulating on Twitter that cites the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association made up of the world’s airlines.
Report confirms what we knew: Newark Airport worst in U.S. (Opinion)
We didn't need this JD Power ranking of major airports. We already knew Newark Liberty International Airport is a cesspool of dysfunction, bad manners and utter failure. Too blunt? No. I'm being kind. The satisfaction survey ranking shows Newark Airport as dead last in the nation. That's among what they...
Flight makes emergency landing at Newark after sparks shoot out back
A plane made an emergency landing at Newark airport on Thursday morning after video showed sparks shooting out the back.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Study: Newark airport named worst mega airport in country
A study from J.D. Power has ranked Newark Liberty International Airport as the worst mega airport in the country.
Terminal B at Newark Airport evacuated due to security breach
NEW YORK -- Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B was fully evacuated Thursday night following a security breach.The Port Authority says at around 9:15 p.m. a person waiting in the TSA line entered a security door. the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit did a sweep of the area and located that person.Travelers were allowed back inside about an hour later, but there were long lines as everyone had to be re-screened to get back into Terminal B.Some travelers told CBS2 they were told it could take three hours.
FAA: Plane from MacArthur violates U.N. no-fly zone, military aircraft responds
The FAA says a plane that took off from MacArthur Airport violated a no-fly zone restriction that was in place in New York City due to President Joe Biden’s presence at the United Nations.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace
NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area. It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America.
Thrillist
These United Airlines Deals from Newark Will Save You Big on International Travel
For anyone living in the New York or New Jersey area, now might be the best time to plan your next getaway trip. For flights starting in October, United Airlines is offering some heavily discounted deals for both its domestic and international flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport. Those...
Home Sale Prices In Newark, New Jersey Have Gone Up Drastically
Based on our recent collection of data, we've noticed the prices of homes in Newark, New Jersey, have quickly increased since 2018. Here's why.
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Connecticut
These 10 Cities Have the Best Pizzerias in the World—See Where New York Lands on the List
Whether you like the thin style of a New York pie or prefer the chunkier Detroit-style option, you're likely to have a pretty strong opinion about what makes for the perfect slice — and where to find it. The Italian pizza experts behind 50 Top Pizza released their 2022...
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
NBC New York
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
