United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at New Jersey airport after circling over Atlantic

NEW YORK -- Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B was fully evacuated Thursday night following a security breach.The Port Authority says at around 9:15 p.m. a person waiting in the TSA line entered a security door. the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit did a sweep of the area and located that person.Travelers were allowed back inside about an hour later, but there were long lines as everyone had to be re-screened to get back into Terminal B.Some travelers told CBS2 they were told it could take three hours.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO