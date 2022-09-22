ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
NFL
Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens

Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury

The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game

Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
TAMPA, FL
Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place

Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
SEATTLE, WA
Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline

All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating...
NFL
Tom Brady busted two tablets last week

At an age when some men may be breaking out a certain blue pill, Tom Brady keeps breaking a certain blue tablet. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Brady busted not one but two tablets during last Sunday’s game against the Saints. Brady was frustrated by an offense that scored no points — and that really didn’t get going until after a fracas sparked in part by Brady.
NFL
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

