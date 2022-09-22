ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

By Mike Price
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The great Peter Lynch delivered many classic quips on the subject of investing. One of my favorites can be paraphrased as, "Insiders will sell stock for a lot of reasons, but they'll only buy it for one -- they think it's going up." Insiders have more knowledge about their companies than just about anyone else, so even if a stock may not have appealed to you at first glance, when those in the know are buying, it can make sense to give that stock a second look.

Real estate stocks Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and WeWork (NYSE: WE) have both been beaten down over the past few years, but now insiders are adding to their positions, and their prospects may be looking up.

Annaly Capital Management

As a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) , Annaly borrows money at low short-term rates and invests it in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that offer higher rates. The mREIT has generated significant cash flow over the years on the spread between those rates. Moreover, because its dividend yield is usually in double-digit percentage points, it's a popular watchlist stock among investors.

The problem is that the yield has stayed in the double-digit percentages even as the actual dividend has fallen because the stock price has, broadly speaking, followed the payouts downward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3zNK_0i5pauCs00
Data by YCharts .

Annaly uses its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities to collateralize loans -- borrowed money with which it buys more securities -- which multiplies its exposure to interest rate risks. Not only do rising interest rates decrease the value of its existing mortgage-backed securities (the prices of bonds go down when interest rates go up), but they create a disconnect in which Annaly's assets pay long-term fixed rates, but its liabilities charge it ever-increasing rates, thinning the spread it can earn on interest payments.

These issues are widely known, and are a big reason that Annaly stock is down 24% over the last year. Yet insiders are still buying. CEO and President David Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares in June, boosting his stake to over 1.6 million shares.

Annaly management has been preparing for rising interest rates for a few years. The mREIT has an extensive hedging program and has established a $1.7 billion portfolio of mortgage servicing rights (which increase in value when interest rates go up). The result was an encouraging second quarter in which the mREIT was able to beat earnings estimates. Management also announced that it would not cut the dividend -- which currently has an insane 14.5% forward 12-month yield.

WeWork

You may have heard of WeWork from news reports or through one of the several books, podcasts, and documentaries that explored its dramatic history. You might even have watched the TV drama about it starring Jared Leto. Clearly, the story of this company and the antics of founder Adam Neumann are well known at this point. But there is more to the company than that.

Today, WeWork has 777 locations across the globe, supporting 917,000 total desks for 658,000 members. According to a recent investor presentation, the company has about 30,000 total business members, including 58% of the Fortune 100, and companies like Amazon , Netflix , and Goldman Sachs .

In addition to the coworking spaces, WeWork has established a fully integrated software platform that allows enterprises to manage hybrid work for their employees. Companies can use the platform to manage inventory, book offices, desks, or meeting rooms, and integrate it into their email and calendar programs.

The company is just starting to turn things around from its drama period. Its revenue of $2.96 billion over the last 12 months was an improvement from the $2.57 billion it made in 2021, but still below 2020 and 2019's numbers.

There is evidence that the company has entered a new period of growth, but the market doesn't believe it yet. The stock has been down over 65% over the last year and trades for less than 1 times sales.

And, of course, insiders are buying. CEO Sandeep Mathrani has made three purchases over the last two months totaling 98,500 shares, and CFO Andre Fernandez bought 40,000 shares in August.

Finally, WeWork doesn't just have a legacy PR problem. It has a liability problem, too. It is one of the rare public companies that have negative equity because its current liabilities outweigh its assets.

About $16.5 billion of the company's $22 billion total liabilities are long-term lease obligations. These give the company a form of operating leverage. WeWork has to pay the leases no matter what, so if it can increase its occupancy rate, a lot of that additional revenue will drop straight to the bottom line.

WeWork may be a binary gamble at this point. Either it will fail to make its lease payments and go under, or it will break out and be a huge winner over the next few years. Either way, the stock is a speculative bet right now, not an investment.

10 stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Mike Price has positions in Annaly Capital Management and Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Finkelstein
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Mike Price
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Board Of Directors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Annaly Capital Management
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
241K+
Followers
107K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy