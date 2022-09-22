ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, SD

History of family conservation leads to Grant County couple being named farmers of the year

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEAbF_0i5patK900

Keeping their family farm strong and being good stewards of the land have led to Scott and Laurie Kneeland being named year’s Grant County Conservation farmers of the year.

On the edge of the Prairie des Coteau, Scott and Laure continue the tradition of producing crops on the Kneeland farm that started in 1937.

The Kneeland farm is in Farmington Township west of Marvin and south of Summit. Scott is a third-generation farmer. His grandparents moved to the farm with his father, Harvey, when Harvey was 11.

The honor was bestowed by the South Dakota Association of Conservation and Grant County Conservation District.

Long history of conservation

Scott credits his father for being an innovator and practicing conservation before it was a “buzzword," according to a news release announcing the honorees. Harvey was always willing to try and learn new things when it came to farming.

In 1981, Scott became a full-time farmer, alongside his father and brothers, Bruce and David. While attending a Field Day at Dakota Lakes Research Farm near Pierre, they were introduced to the idea of no-till farming. By 1992, they had bought their first no-till drill, and they've been practicing no-till since, per the release.

Scott and Laure purchased the farm from Scott’s parents to being their partnership. Harvey continued to help by providing guidance until health issues forced him to retire, but he still managed to get into the combine during harvest, according to the release.

In 2013, Harvey died, but Scott’s mother, Myla, is 92 and still gets to keep tabs on the operation from just across the shelter belt.

Big push for conservation in 2017

In 2017, the Kneelands were introduced to the Natural Resources Conservation Service and began working with Dale Thiel, a soil conservationist in the Milbank office through the Conservation Stewardship Program. That year, the couple began split application of nitrogen and using cover crops in crop rotations in addition to other conservation practices.

They continue to annually seed 700 tp 850 acres of cover crops using radishes, turnips, clovers and oats. They farm corn, soybeans and wheat with the bulk of the acres devoted to cropland and the pastureland rented out.

The Kneelands partnered with the Upper Big Sioux Watershed Project in 2017 and constructed 5.2 acres of grass waterways on rented ground to protect the natural resources and minimize erosion and contamination of water resources, according to the release.

By no-tilling the past 30 years they have increased the organic matter in their fields from a baseline of 2.5% to as high as 5.2% organic matter, per the release.

Future conservation efforts

The couple's future plans for conservation on their operation are to extend existing filter strips, establish conservation cover for pollinators and beneficial insects, and plant trees and shrubs expanding an existing shelter belt.

As they look to the future, one thing is for certain. Scott and Laure are a partnership and will keep farming for as long as they can. The farm has been in the family for 85 years and they’d like to see it reach 100 years and become a Centennial Farm.

Scott said that would be a tribute to his dad, who he credits in the release for giving him his start in the noblest profession there - farming.

