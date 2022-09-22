ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Jackpot Now at Estimated $301 Million for Friday, September 23, 2022

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Mega Millions® jackpot has jumped to an estimated $301 million for the Friday, September 23, 2022 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $160.3 million.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, September 20 drawing were white balls 9, 21, 28, 30, and 52. The Mega Ball was 10.

Mega Millions jackpot winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. After the winner comes forward, they have 60 days to choose the annuity option or the cash option. The 30-payment annuity increases by 5 percent each year. The winner(s) will receive the first annuity payment or the cash jackpot (less required withholdings) within two weeks from when they claim the prize.

Where can I get results for Mega Millions?

Right here on the official Mega Millions® website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

