Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Sunday morning. Police responded to 1207 E 23rd St., when they arrived at the scene they found 38-year-old Bobby Billings suffering from a gun shot wound to his leg. According to police Billings was trying to break-up a fight that was taking place in the middle of the street between several individuals. During Billings attempt that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Billings in the leg before taking off on foot, Billings was transported to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO