Single car accident leaves one person dead
Winston-salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a car accident that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 3700 Thomasville road around 3:00 am., when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Eric Williams, the sole occupant and driver of his 2003 Ford Taurus. According to police Williams ran off the road and ran into a utility pole, he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Forsyth County EMS.
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson
UPDATE: Ferguson has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Lloyd Donald Ferguson. Ferguson, a 30-year-old white male, is 5’09 and weighs 150lbs. He has brown hair (waist length in a ponytail) and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark shirt with blue jeans and wearing a ball cap around 4:40 pm in the 3200 block of Valley Road. He left on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.
One man shot in the leg after attempting to break-up a fight in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt early Sunday morning. Police responded to 1207 E 23rd St., when they arrived at the scene they found 38-year-old Bobby Billings suffering from a gun shot wound to his leg. According to police Billings was trying to break-up a fight that was taking place in the middle of the street between several individuals. During Billings attempt that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Billings in the leg before taking off on foot, Billings was transported to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.
2 dead, four injured in early morning apartment fire, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Friday morning fire at the Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive left two dead and four injured according to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.. The fire started around 1:25 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Burlington Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tabaco store
Burlington — Burlington Police are looking for a man who broke into a Tabaco store early Sunday morning. Officers responded to o Prime Tobacco, located at 2761 S Church Street, due to the business alarm going off. When officers arrived on scene they found the front door had been damaged, officers began a security sweep. No suspect(s) were found inside the building , the owner of the store arrived and told officers roughly $4,000 worth of items had been taken. The surveillance video showed a male wearing a face mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gloves. It is believed he fled the scene in a gray Dodge.
Man in Detention Center Found with Escape Tool
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) charged a resident of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) with possession of an escape tool. On Thursday, an Officer working a Housing Unit within the FCLEDC witnessed a resident walk out of his locked cell. At the...
Two Arrested in High Point Drug Search
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Street Crimes Unit officers obtained information about an individual selling narcotics at a home in the 200 block of Herbert Place. On September 22, at about 9:45 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the home and found 78.5 MDMA ecstasy tablets and about four grams of marijuana. Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,900 in cash.
Doctors give ok for taking flu shot and COVID vaccine together
"It is the time of the year," said Clement Ebhodaghe, doctor and owner of Adler Pharmacy. Ebhodaghe recommends that people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. "Yes, as you can see I still wear mine," said Ebhodaghe. He says the best way to prevent getting...
