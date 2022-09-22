Read full article on original website
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo
Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
Then and Now: The Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is always fun to attend. It's been an Amarillo tradition for 99 years. You have the food, and let's talk about the food for a bit. The Indian Taco is amazing, I had one this year and forgot that they are delicious. They have bacon covered everything. The corn dogs are on point this year if you like corn dogs. I don't like corn dogs, so I can't tell you how they taste. The mini donuts are an unbelievably delicious substitute this year for a funnel cake (that's if and only if you don't want a giant funnel cake). That's just to name a few of the food items.
Arkansas Man Entertains Borger Police With High Speed Chase
It always seems that there's an area around the city you live in that is notorious for one thing or another. I believe we have the area that we pay attention to for some drama involving police. Welcome to Hutchinson County, home of the high-speed police chase. I swear, any...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
It’s Not A Magic Kingdom. It’s Actually Donley County Courthouse.
Say what you want about Clarendon, but the town is fascinating. It was one of the first three settlements in the Texas panhandle. It was originally supposed to be a haven for those who valued their sobriety. The whole town moved because of the railroad. They also happen to have...
Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo
I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court
It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
Art in the Park
This will be happening next Saturday out a Medi Park. So grab your other like-minded friends. The ones who can create a work of art too. It's going to be a lot of fun. Oh, and if you ever dreamed of making one of those cool murals like you see in Downtown Amarillo this is your chance.
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
Someone Step Up And Beat Amarillo Social Club’s Repeat Winners
Amarillo Social Club has been open for quite some time now. They went from hosting weekend tournaments to hosting tournaments almost every single day. Which leads me to my next point. Someone needs to step up and beat the repeat winners. Play Cards? Amarillo Social Club Has The Action. I've...
Fall Allergies Are Back! How To Avoid Them In Amarillo.
Oh it's that dreaded time of the year. Summer is winding down, the temperatures are starting to cool (which we're not overly upset with) and the leaves start changing colors. It's a beautiful time to look outside and see the colors and feel of Fall setting in. There's one thing though that throws all of that for a loop, however.
