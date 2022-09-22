ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

House Fire Displaces Family In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Fire on Hartford Drive Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police

A major house fire displaced a family in South Jersey,, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4:44 p.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to Hartford Drive in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township for a report of a dwelling fire.

Police found fire and smoke conditions coming from the roof and interior of the home.

As Gloucester Township Fire Departments were arriving, officers ensured that the residence and neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Gloucester Township Fire Department Stations 81 Glendora Fire Company, 82 Chews Landing Fire Department and Gloucester Twp. Squad 88 along with Runnemede, Bellmawr, Somerdale, and Magnolia Fire Departments arrived on location and gained control of the fire.

No residents were injured however, the family was displaced due to fire, smoke, and water damage, police said.

Assistance was provided by the Red Cross and Gloucester Township OEM.

One firefighter from Bellmawr Fire Department was treated for a minor injury, police said.

At this time, the fire appears to be non-suspicious, but the cause is undetermined pending further investigation.

It is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department Investigations Bureau, Gloucester Township Fire Department Station 81 and the Camden County Fire Marshal.

Daily Voice

