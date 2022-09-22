BoomTown Saints Provide Fresh Twist on Love + Loss in Emotional ‘All Trucks Go to Heaven’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO