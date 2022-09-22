BoomTown Saints Provide Fresh Twist on Love + Loss in Emotional ‘All Trucks Go to Heaven’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Read full article on original website
Tim McGraw Takes a Tumble Offstage, Uses It as a Chance to Hug Fans [Watch]
Tim McGraw took a low bow to greet his fans during his set at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Ariz., and couldn't quite make it back up to his feet afterward. Fan-captured footage from the concert shows an up-close-and-personal moment, in which McGraw stumbled as he stood up from his kneeling position and took a slow tumble backward, right off the stage.
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’
"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
Garth Brooks Drops in at Irish Pub, Gives Low-Key Performance [Watch]
Garth Brooks has been enjoying his extended stay in Ireland this month. In addition to performing sold out shows at Dublin's Croke Park — he'll close out his run with shows Sept. 16 and Sept 17 — the country megastar has been taking in all the city has to offer, including the local pubs.
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Child: ‘I’m Really Excited’
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child. The 37-year-old country singer and his wife shared the news exclusively with People, revealing that they will welcome their first child in the early part of 2023. "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer...
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after fellow contestant Drake Milligan performed with Jon Pardi. The three women strutted on the stage, and the group's Danica Hart began belting the classic song while Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle provided backup vocals. Rucker joined on the...
Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour
Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour. The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.
Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs
Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Asks Fans to Write Their Own Ending [Listen]
What's remarkable about Cody Johnson's new single "Human" is what it's not. The traditional country apology backs up his (to this point) career-defining single "Til You Can't," but it's not as instantly iconic. The tone of both singles from the Human: The Double Album project is similar. They rely on...
A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.
It’s Baby Boy No. 2 for Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell
Country music has been loaded with babies in 2022. While many have already made their arrival, Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell are still waiting for their second child. The pair revealed this week that they are expecting another baby boy this fall. "We can’t wait to meet you...
Chris Stapleton Tributes Vince Gill With Stunning ‘Whenever You Come Around’ Cover [Watch]
Chris Stapleton was among the many artists who hit the stage to honor Vince Gill during a recent taping of a CMT Giants episode. The country superstar paid musical tribute to his friend and musical hero with a scorching performance of Gill's classic ballad, "Whenever You Come Around." Stapleton prefaced...
Trace Adkins’ Experiences as a Girl Dad Brought Him Closer to His ‘Monarch’ Daughters
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The show also centers on the family's daughters, Nicky and Gigi Roman (played by Anna Friel and Beth Ditto), and Adkins says his relationship with his five real-life daughters only aided in the preparation for this role. "You’re in protection mode," the country star tells...
Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Honorees
CMT revealed honorees for this year's CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Five country artists will be recognized for their achievements in country music in the past year. This year's event will feature three first-time recipients, with Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes each being...
Faith Hill Is a Determined Young Artist in Old Video Shared by Her Daughter, Audrey [Watch]
Faith Hill celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her daughter Audrey honored her mother with a touching tribute for the big day. The 20-year-old, who is the youngest of Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters, posted a video interview filmed early on in Hill's career. In the...
Cole Swindell Keeps His Streak of Multi-Week No. 1 Songs With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’
Cole Swindell is extending his stay at the top of the country music charts with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which is now in its second consecutive week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It's the third consecutive single for Swindell that has been a multi-week chart-topper, following "Single...
