Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round
Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
Leaked Audio Emerges of Celsius’ Bankruptcy Plan
Celsius, a crypto company that collapsed into bankruptcy in spectacular fashion, has had a discussion pertaining to its failure leaked on the internet. Posted by Tiffany Fong, she has also included a transcription of the audio as well as her opinion of the discussion. Apparently, there is a plan to issue an IOU token to make investors whole. Take it for what it is worth. You can listen to the audio below which was apparently shared with Fong on September 1, 2022, anonymously.
Canada: Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart, Creates Largest Crypto Exchange in the Country
Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange that is the oldest digital asset firm in the country, has agreed to acquire CoinSmart – a crypto marketplace that is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. The combination of the two firms will create the largest crypto exchange in Canada. According to Coinsquare,...
