Mead, WA

Week 4 prep football preview: Contrasting styles highlight matchup of Gonzaga Prep, Mead

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Related
KHQ Right Now

'It is what it is': Controversial interception ends comeback attempt as Eastern Washington falls to Montana State 38-35

What actually happened at the Montana State 40-yard line on Roos Field with 82 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday is something that may never quite be settled. MSU coach Brent Vigen said he was glad the officials “got it right,” that Bobcats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted Gunner Talkington’s throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
CHENEY, WA
slipperstillfits.com

2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff

Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted

4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark

Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA

