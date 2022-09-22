Week 4 prep football preview: Contrasting styles highlight matchup of Gonzaga Prep, Mead

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
'It is what it is': Controversial interception ends comeback attempt as Eastern Washington falls to Montana State 38-35
What actually happened at the Montana State 40-yard line on Roos Field with 82 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday is something that may never quite be settled. MSU coach Brent Vigen said he was glad the officials “got it right,” that Bobcats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted Gunner Talkington’s throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
KHQ Right Now
EWU notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott leaves with injury; Micah Smith gets running game going
After preparing all week for the Montana State Bobcats to heavily use two quarterbacks against them Saturday in Cheney, the Eastern Washington Eagles’ saw a much more one-dimensional offense after Tommy Mellott went down hard at the end of the first quarter. Mellott, MSU’s starting quarterback, slid at the...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff
Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
KHQ Right Now
As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
The most decorated and winningest player in the history of Gonzaga tennis had a banner hung in her honor inside of the Stevens Center on Saturday before the second day of the Gonzaga Hidden Duel Tournament. “It’s really special,” Whittle said. “I don’t really have any other words other than...
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26. The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point...
KXLY
Above-average weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some partly cloudy skies and cool nights before it warms up next week. We are expected to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, and there is no sign of rain in the foreseeable future.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
KXLY
Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark
Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Vehicle vs motorcycle crash creates traffic at Crawford Road roundabout on SR 395
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash created heavy traffic on State Route 395. The crash happened on SR 395 at the Crawford Road roundabout. No one was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
KHQ Right Now
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
