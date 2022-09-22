Read full article on original website
A new start after 60: I overcame my fear of water – and learned to swim at 69
It’s the green slime on the wall of her school swimming pool that Jill Craven remembers best, as she felt her teacher’s hand on her head, pushing her underwater. “You know how time slows? Going under. Watching …” she says. This was in Palmerston North,...
Weston has plan for more women police
Weston, Connecticut, plans to build a women’s locker room and bathroom in hopes of ending it’s lack of women in the town’s police department.
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?
Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
