Doreen Warner, the water-loving entrepreneur behind Scuttlebutt Nautical Books & Bounty, has made her final voyage over the horizon, joining her late husband and business partner in the azure. Doreen slipped away peacefully in Morehead City, NC, after battling lung disease. She was 77. In business and in life, Doreen was generous, caring, and full of integrity. Her mark on the community was as profound as the ocean itself.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO