Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Gabriella Roska, 16; service September 24
Gabriella “Bella” Ann Roska, 16, of Cedar Point, died Monday, September 19, 2022. A celebration of Gabriella’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Swansboro, officiated by Rev. Jeff Duncan. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Annette Lawrence, 82; incomplete
Annette Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Nelson, 89; incomplete
William "Jerry" Nelson, 89, of Sealevel, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Constance Springer, 82; incomplete
Constance "Connie" Springer, 82, of Gloucester, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
carolinacoastonline.com
Doreen Dieckhoff Warner, 77; service October 15
Doreen Warner, the water-loving entrepreneur behind Scuttlebutt Nautical Books & Bounty, has made her final voyage over the horizon, joining her late husband and business partner in the azure. Doreen slipped away peacefully in Morehead City, NC, after battling lung disease. She was 77. In business and in life, Doreen was generous, caring, and full of integrity. Her mark on the community was as profound as the ocean itself.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joyce Nelson, 75; service October 15
Joyce Femia Nelson, 75, died at home in Raleigh, NC on October 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Morehead High School in Morehead City, NC. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in English Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pirate Invasion of Beaufort
The annual Pirate Invasion at Gallants Channel. Encampment, shows, vendors, music, sea battles, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson
On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
carolinacoastonline.com
White Oak honors Taylor with warmup T-shirt, presents Mariners with commemorative gift
PINEY GREEN — The White Oak boys soccer team had a special presentation for East Carteret in its nonconference matchup. The Vikings supplied warmup T-shirts to the Mariners honoring Jacob “Jake” Taylor. The T-shirts featured Taylor’s name and No. 10 on the back and a soccer ball heart on the front.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announces resignation
BEAUFORT — Citing family reasons, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced late Thursday his resignation from the Carteret County public school system to accept a position as the leader of the Buncombe County school system in his hometown of Asheville. “It has been a blessing to serve the children and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars win on links at Jacksonville; Croatan’s Melbard medals with 43
SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls golf team captured a 3A Coastal Conference match at Jacksonville Country Club on Monday. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a 144, which was 24 strokes better than West Carteret’s second-place score of 168 and the 169 third-place Richlands posted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
School board calls special meeting
BEAUFORT - In the wake of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announcing his resignation Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider personnel matters, including...
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputies charge two more following Harris Street death investigation
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies have charged two more Newport residents with open counts of murder in the death of Daniel Andrew Brisson, 46, whose body was discovered March 20 in the roadway in the 100 block of Harris Street in Morehead City. Originally, county deputies...
carolinacoastonline.com
West sweeps Fort Macon cross country meet with impressive scores
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret cross country teams put up top-notch scores Wednesday in a home meet at Fort Macon. The boys nearly posted a perfect score with 19 points. Dixon followed far behind with 53 and Richlands totaled 64. The girls scored 20 points in a two-team...
carolinacoastonline.com
Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department
BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan captures three-team cross country home meet with ease; boys place top four runners
OCEAN — The Croatan cross country team swept a home 3A Coastal Conference meet on Wednesday. The boys team dominated the three-team meet, placing the top four runners and six of the top seven to secure a 40-point win with 16 points. White Oak placed second with 56 points and Swansboro third with 66.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan narrowly nets victory over West 5-4 in looking for eighth straight conference title
NEWPORT — It’s rare when a county girls tennis match comes down to a point, but that’s what happened Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park. Croatan defeated West Carteret 5-4 in a 3A Coastal Conference match decided in the doubles round. Two doubles contests were decided by just three points and one singles matchup went to a tiebreaker set.
Comments / 0