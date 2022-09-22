ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Beach, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Gabriella Roska, 16; service September 24

Gabriella “Bella” Ann Roska, 16, of Cedar Point, died Monday, September 19, 2022. A celebration of Gabriella’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Swansboro, officiated by Rev. Jeff Duncan. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Annette Lawrence, 82; incomplete

Annette Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Nelson, 89; incomplete

William "Jerry" Nelson, 89, of Sealevel, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
SEALEVEL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Constance Springer, 82; incomplete

Constance "Connie" Springer, 82, of Gloucester, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
GLOUCESTER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Doreen Dieckhoff Warner, 77; service October 15

Doreen Warner, the water-loving entrepreneur behind Scuttlebutt Nautical Books & Bounty, has made her final voyage over the horizon, joining her late husband and business partner in the azure. Doreen slipped away peacefully in Morehead City, NC, after battling lung disease. She was 77. In business and in life, Doreen was generous, caring, and full of integrity. Her mark on the community was as profound as the ocean itself.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joyce Nelson, 75; service October 15

Joyce Femia Nelson, 75, died at home in Raleigh, NC on October 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Morehead High School in Morehead City, NC. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in English Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
