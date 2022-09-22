ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: ‘Crazy Noises’ Heard in Family’s Attic Turned Out To Be Snakes Fighting

By Tia Bailey
 3 days ago
An Australian family heard some scary noises coming from their attic. When they went up to check what it was, they found something shocking. Two snakes were fighting right above them.

The situation happened earlier last week on September 14. The family, located in South East Queensland, reported that they couldn’t sleep due to the freaky noises. When they went up to see what was going on, they were shocked to see two male snakes battling it out in their attic. A video was taken, and the footage is wild.

The family then called a snake removal company to handle the situation.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared the video on their Facebook page. They wrote in the caption: “Front Row Seats To Fight Night With BIG Pythons In Roof! Mullet Mick headed out to a home last night where te family was hearing some crazy noises in the roof. Turns out it was two male snakes fighting up there, and wow they werent holding back! Mick relocated these two big snakes back outside into the bush so the family could get some sleep!”

In the comments, Sunshine Coast shared that the male snakes were fighting over a female snake. However, they didn’t realize the female snake was no longer there. In response to a question about this, the company wrote: “we had a look around for her as well. But we actually got a snake out of this roof 2 or 3 days earlier so we believe that was the female and then these two males have come in after her after we relocated her out of the roof. Thankfully, the snakes were removed from the family’s attic, although sleep will probably still be difficult after seeing that.”

Dangerous Snakes Come Out in High Numbers in Arizona

Arizona residents were warned to watch out for rattlesnakes as the weather cools down. Rattlesnake Solutions on Facebook shared a post about an increase in activity.

“Cooling temperatures, high humidity, waning moon, and tons of baby rattlesnakes out there all hungry, their postpartum mothers wanting to eat, and the males looking to mate … the end of September through October is going to get nuts. Or, nuttier … And, ESPECIALLY if you had a rattlesnake encounter in your yard in February–March of this year, now’s the time,” they wrote.

They have a daily forecast for rattlesnake activity. For today, September 22, the activity is reported as “very high.”

“New babies are out on the hunt for the first time, their mothers are needing to eat and regain weight, and male rattlesnakes are out looking for those females to mate. Unlike the hottest times of summer when rattlesnake activity is mostly nocturnal, they’re now making movements in the late afternoon through early evening—the same times we are active—which can lead to an increase in encounters,” the company told Newsweek.

Comments / 5

Hailey Rain
3d ago

Well reading that my skin was crawling and I expected to be horrified by the video … then I watched it … and I’m like “ Well, that’s awkward , it’s like watching two men with no arms or legs trying to fight “

Reply
3
Reagan Huff
3d ago

It's down under.., I expect VENOM and Death @every turn.. lol.. haha.. God bless them.. very lucky.. the snakes weren't venomous pit vipers.. or worse..! they might have tripped over a Scorpian while filming.!! lol.. but Australia is NO joke when it comes to things that want to kill you..!!

Reply
2
