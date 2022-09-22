Next step: Isabella Longo transforms game in offseason, leads surging University girls soccer squad

Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.

HYRUM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO