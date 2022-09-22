Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Notre Dame - Player of the Game: ???
Well that was no fun. After a solid start, North Carolina ended up getting mostly steamrolled by Notre Dame on Saturday. There’s not a ton to be positive about, and as a result, it’s hard to find a good choice for player of the game for the 45-26 loss.
Marcus Freeman Discusses Notre Dame's Win Over North Carolina
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked about his coordinators, the offensive line, the Irish backs and much more following the Fighting Irish victory over UNC
Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think
It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
WATCH: Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame after win vs. UNC
Notre Dame defeated North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill, 45-32. With the win, the Fighting Irish have now won two straight and are sitting at 2-2 on the season heading into the bye week. Following the win, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to his team about the win and...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Carolina defense embarrasses itself in loss to Notre Dame
Losing to Notre Dame in a normal season is usually a defensible shortcoming. They are a talented group year in and year out, contending for a spot among the nation’s best teams more often than not. This is not that Notre Dame team, though. They lost their quarterback in...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Notre Dame: Game Thread
After their first bye week of the season, the Tar Heels are getting set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This will be the Heels’ first home game since their win over Florida A&M, and the first home game against a Power Five team of the season. That is of course if you consider Notre Dame to be lumped in with actual Power Five conferences (sorry, low-hanging fruit).
onefootdown.com
OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today’s Football Game vs. UNC
Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep
The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
indiana105.com
Michigan City Area Schools Announcement Regarding Football Game vs. Lake Central
The Michigan City High School Athletic Department today said they wanted to announce that despite an auto accident at Ames Field Thursday night, tonight’s scheduled varsity football game between Michigan City and Lake Central will proceed as planned. Kickoff will be at 7pm at Ames Field. A news release...
WILX-TV
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before. WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam. While some of the questions were multiple choice...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
cbs17
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-40. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 40 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
