Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame - Player of the Game: ???

Well that was no fun. After a solid start, North Carolina ended up getting mostly steamrolled by Notre Dame on Saturday. There’s not a ton to be positive about, and as a result, it’s hard to find a good choice for player of the game for the 45-26 loss.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think

It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame: Game Thread

After their first bye week of the season, the Tar Heels are getting set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This will be the Heels’ first home game since their win over Florida A&M, and the first home game against a Power Five team of the season. That is of course if you consider Notre Dame to be lumped in with actual Power Five conferences (sorry, low-hanging fruit).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onefootdown.com

OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today's Football Game vs. UNC

Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western

Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
GRAHAM, NC
WNDU

Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
NILES, MI
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
DURHAM, NC

