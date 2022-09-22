Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Howard Street, where Evanston and Chicago meet. The next couple of Picturing Evanston posts will visit the stretch of Howard Street between Ridge Avenue and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
It was a day to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month on Saturday at Elks Park and RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan captured the city’s celebration in the smile of Yanet Salgado (right), who came with her daughter Denisse Olea (background) and two sons. There were a number of things to celebrate...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
The COVID pivot: Three women-owned businesses that had to change and thrived
Some Evanston-based businesses managed to adapt to and thrive amid the changing business environment presented by COVID-19 restrictions. This is a series about three of them. Has your business changed? Contact the RoundTable so we can tell your story. Social media mavens in the making. Ayla’s Originals (1511 Sherman Ave.)...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Plans for AmazonFresh in Lincoln Square spoil; Amazon failed to address community concerns
A proposed development site at Lawrence and Western Avenues would’ve brought AmazonFresh to Lincoln Square, but Ald. Andre Vasquez said those plans have been shelved. Fifth Third Bank, the current property owner, terminated its contract.
fox32chicago.com
Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
Millennium Park bike station to close
A celebrated amenity of Millennium Park is closing indefinitely in a week - the bike station that catered to commuters. the city cited a declining business environment since the pandemic for the closure.
Comments / 0