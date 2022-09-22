Uptown’s Clifton Avenue Gets Decorative String Lighting, The First Allowed Over A Public Street In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening. Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO