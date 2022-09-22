ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend

The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police officer forces entry, wakes residents in blazing structure

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Great Bend Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Great Bend. Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire, a full size pickup fully involved in fire under a carport which was also on fire. Fire was spreading to another vehicle in the drive and was impinging on the residence.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Northwest Tech

The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Northwest Kansas Technical College on Saturday, Jan. 7. You can follow the action by listening on 1590 AM / 95.5 FM, greatbendpost.com or the KVGB mobile app. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game starting at 4 p.m.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/4) At 4:19 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 913 Jefferson Street. At 12:41 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 577 N. US 281 Highway B. Non-Injury Accident. AT 2:08 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Live grenade found in Hoisington garage

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified by a subject about a hand grenade. The grenade was located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington. The subject advised law enforcement he was cleaning out the garage and located the grenade.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend

On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Library spicing things up with new monthly program

There are approximately 40 spices of global importance. The Great Bend Public Library will feature 12 of those spices throughout the year as part of its new Spice of the Month program. Circulation Manager Lisa Zier said another library in the Central Kansas Library System tried out the spices for a limited time with good reception.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Wrestling places four at Friends Invitational

Taking the mat for the first time in over a month, the Barton Community College wrestling team placed four Saturday at the Friends Invitational held at the Garvey Gymnasium on the campus of Friends University. The Cougar six-pack accumulated a 6-12 overall record while securing four placings on the day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 school board meeting agenda (1/9)

Jan. 9 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. • Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time spent on citizen participation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/5)

BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court case for Revoked Bond through Wichita Bonding for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Clayton Martin on Barton County...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day

CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy