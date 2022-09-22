Read full article on original website
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
Lights selected for Great Bend’s walking path at Vets Park
City officials have selected lights to be installed along the walking trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the city is now looking at the availability to see when the lights can be ordered. Improving the lighting around the walking path is part...
🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend police officer forces entry, wakes residents in blazing structure
At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Great Bend Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Great Bend. Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire, a full size pickup fully involved in fire under a carport which was also on fire. Fire was spreading to another vehicle in the drive and was impinging on the residence.
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Jan. 4, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend wrestlers win dual at Pratt, girls fall to top-ranked Greenbacks
The Great Bend Panther wrestlers kicked off 2023 with a win in Pratt Thursday. The Panther boys defeated the Greenbacks 54-19, while the Lady Panthers ran into another top-ranked squad, again coming up just short in a 37-29 loss. Four Panther wrestlers pinned their opponents. Fourth-ranked Cooper Liles worked the...
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Northwest Tech
The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Northwest Kansas Technical College on Saturday, Jan. 7. You can follow the action by listening on 1590 AM / 95.5 FM, greatbendpost.com or the KVGB mobile app. The women's game begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game starting at 4 p.m.
Cop Shop (1/4)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/4) At 4:19 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 913 Jefferson Street. At 12:41 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 577 N. US 281 Highway B. Non-Injury Accident. AT 2:08 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW...
Live grenade found in Hoisington garage
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified by a subject about a hand grenade. The grenade was located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington. The subject advised law enforcement he was cleaning out the garage and located the grenade.
Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend
On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
Barton Co. updates resolution regarding installation of culverts
Barton County is changing the way it handles the installation of culverts and entrances. At Wednesday's commission meeting, the governing body voted 5-0 to rescind a county resolution originally adopted in August 2003, and update it with a new resolution that reflects current state statutes. County Director of Operations Matt...
Great Bend Library spicing things up with new monthly program
There are approximately 40 spices of global importance. The Great Bend Public Library will feature 12 of those spices throughout the year as part of its new Spice of the Month program. Circulation Manager Lisa Zier said another library in the Central Kansas Library System tried out the spices for a limited time with good reception.
Barton County Historical Society annual membership meeting
On Jan. 23, the Barton County Historical Society will be having its Annual Membership Meeting at the museum. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner catered by Wheatland Café of Hudson. Dinner will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cheesecake for dessert. This is...
Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
Barton Library collects donations for Family Crisis Center
Barton Community College dropped off a donation of stuffed animals at the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend on Wednesday. The toys were collected by the Barton Library from faculty, staff and students at Barton. Executive Director of the Family Crisis Center Kylee Graves said the donations are very useful.
Barton Wrestling places four at Friends Invitational
Taking the mat for the first time in over a month, the Barton Community College wrestling team placed four Saturday at the Friends Invitational held at the Garvey Gymnasium on the campus of Friends University. The Cougar six-pack accumulated a 6-12 overall record while securing four placings on the day.
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (1/9)
Jan. 9 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. • Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time spent on citizen participation.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/5)
BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court case for Revoked Bond through Wichita Bonding for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Clayton Martin on Barton County...
CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day
CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
