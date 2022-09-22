Read full article on original website
Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case
On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Zuniga accepts executive-director position at Sunflower Diversified
Since Shelby Zuniga realizes her professional and personal lives are meshing well with one another. She has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties.
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
KIOWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Freightliner semi driven by Jason E. Hindman, 43, Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Greensburg. The semi rear-ended a 2000 Chevy Blazer...
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Decision Making In Agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 20, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme over most of Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state and the recent rains helped a little but most areas don’t have any subsoil moisture. The six to ten-day outlook (September 27 to October 1) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 29 to October 5) indicates our area a 60 to 70% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
Fort Larned Candlelight Tour scheduled for Oct. 8
It’s that time of year again when the weather starts to cool down and everyone looks forward to Fort Larned’s annual Candlelight Tour. This year’s tour theme is all about dealing with bad food. A shipment of flour delivered to Fort Larned turned out to be bad. Some of the enlisted men had to sift through the flour to find out just how much was bad. What difference did that make you might wonder? Well, the commissary officer could have been financially responsible for the bad flour and needed to know just how much of it there was.
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic
A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Hoisington Library to host Civil War presentation on Oct. 8
Hoisington Public Library will host “The Civil War in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Will Haynes at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas. Refreshments will be served. For Kansans, the...
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center hosts Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty eight law enforcement officers from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington State have spent the past week at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center undergoing the one-week Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program. The goal of the course is to train the officers in how to teach fellow officers in their […]
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson
The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
Payday Loan Reform Rally Oct. 13 in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform, at A Community Conversation on Payday Loan Reform on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1602 North Main in Hutchinson.
KRUG: Medicare open enrollment begins soon
Did you know that more than ten thousand people become eligible to enroll in Medicare each day because they turn 65 years old? Learning about the various parts of Medicare can be confusing at best. Factor in the advertisements we are bombarded with on TV and in the mail, it becomes difficult to sort out the best options.
