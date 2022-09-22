It’s that time of year again when the weather starts to cool down and everyone looks forward to Fort Larned’s annual Candlelight Tour. This year’s tour theme is all about dealing with bad food. A shipment of flour delivered to Fort Larned turned out to be bad. Some of the enlisted men had to sift through the flour to find out just how much was bad. What difference did that make you might wonder? Well, the commissary officer could have been financially responsible for the bad flour and needed to know just how much of it there was.

LARNED, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO