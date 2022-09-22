SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Edna Karr takes over the top spot

By Channing Ewing

Photo of Edna Karr's team courtesy of Beau Brune

This week, there was a big shakeup at the top of the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings.

As a result, there is a new No. 1 team heading into Week 4, which features some tantalizing matchups. But the team that beat last week's top-ranked team now sets its sights on the new No. 1 squad in the state.

Sources that were used to help formulate the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 include GeauxPreps.com and the polls put together by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

1. Edna Karr (3-0)

The Cougars were dominant once again last week, rolling past Warren Easton, 67-20.

They will be playing Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium against St. Augustine, which beat last week's top-ranked squad, Zachary.

2. Destrehan (3-0)

For the third straight week, the Wildcats hung at least 42 points on the scoreboard - 42 to be exact - while allowing just two points in a decisive win against East Ascension. They return home on Friday to take on Hahnville.

3. Westgate (3-0)

The Tigers went to Shreveport and came away with a 37-21 win against Evangel to remain perfect. For the third time this season, they're traveling again, heading to St. Martinville on Friday.

4. Lafayette Christian (3-0)

It was the first road test for the Knights, and they were able to pass. Barely, though, as they eked out a 28-25 win at Jesuit. Lafayette Christian returns home on Friday to face Ruston.

5. St. Thomas More (3-0)

St. Thomas More notched a rousing home win last week, 30-16, against a solid Brother Martin squad. The Cougars go on the road Friday, facing Catholic-Baton Rouge.

6. E.D. White (3-0)

Though the Cardinals allowed their first points on the season, they still weren't severely challenged, as they easily downed Assumption, 51-6. They are on the road this week, taking on Woodlawn-Baton Rouge.

7. Many (3-0)

The Tigers did their part in setting up Friday's huge showdown at home against Newman after defeating Haughton, 35-3. Now, they can focus this week on welcoming the Greenies to town in a game that has garnered attention, even outside the state's borders.

8. Newman (3-0)

Hype for Friday's big game at Many was on the verge of being diminished when the Greenies faced a big halftime deficit last week against Benton. But behind the play of quarterback Arch Manning, Newman roared back and proceeded to pull off a 54-52 escape.

Now, it's game on in Many.

9. Ouachita Christian (3-0)

The Eagles went on the road for the first time this season last week, and held off upset-minded Mansfield, 27-20. They are back home on Friday, taking on Tensas.

10. Crowley Notre Dame (3-0)

For the second straight week, the Pioneers posted a decisive road win, the latter a 34-14 triumph at Comeaux. They return home Friday to face Teurlings Catholic.

11. North Caddo (3-0)

The Titans won their road opener, prevailing at Bolton, 44-20. They're back on the road again Friday, traveling to face a very strong Neville squad.

12. Church Point (3-0)

The Bears keep finding ways to win. For the third straight week, they won a one-possession contest as they outlasted Rayne, 52-47. Friday, Church Point travels to Pine Prairie.

13. St. Augustine (3-0)

Last week, the Purple Knights pulled off the upset, taking down the then No. 1 ranked team, Zachary, as they overcame a halftime deficit to prevail, 24-20.

On Saturday, St. Augustine now tries to take down another No. 1 as the Purple Knights face crosstown foe Edna Karr.

14. Byrd (3-0)

After posting two decisive wins, the Yellow Jackets had a tussle on their hands, but were able to pull off a 14-7 win against Calvary Baptist. On Thursday, Byrd faces crosstown foe Captain Shreve, also 3-0 and coming off a rousing win at Union Parish.

15. Neville (2-1)

A week after a tough loss to Ouachita, the Tigers rebounded in a big way, rolling to a 49-12 road win at Huntington. Neville returns home on Friday to face undefeated North Caddo.

16. Ruston (2-1)

The Bearcats faced Arkansas school Cabot last week, and were able to grab a 17-14 win. Ruston is on the road Friday, going to Lafayette Christian.

17. Zachary (2-1)

It seemed as if the Broncos were going to win their 18th straight game after taking a double-digit lead at halftime against St. Augustine. But the Purple Knights had other ideas, and rallied in the second half to stun the Broncos, 24-20.

Zachary will have to wait another week to bounce back, as the Broncos return to action Sept. 30 with a game at Winona, Miss.

18. Northwood- Shreveport (2-1)

The Falcons held off Airline last week, 35-28. They are back in action Thursday to face another Shreveport school, Huntington.

19. Union Parish (2-1)

Union won its first two games of the season on the road. But the Farmers stumbled in their home opener, falling to Captain Shreve, 31-21.

On Friday, the Farmers seek a rebound as they resume traveling, going to Bastrop.

20. Abbeville (2-1)

The Wildcats squeaked out a 12-7 win against North Vermilion. Friday, they take the field again, this time going to Beau Chene.

21. Amite (2-1)

Last week, the Warriors had little trouble in their home opener, disposing of St. Helena, 27-6. Friday, they are on the road again, this time heading down to Metairie to take on Country Day.

22. Avoyelles (2-1)

The Mustangs bounced back from a Week 2 loss to down Eunice, 50-28. They take a short road trip on Friday to Bunkie.

23. Logansport (2-1)

On their third straight road game to start the season, the Tigers prevailed at Peabody, 46-13. They finally return home on Friday to take on Mansfield.

24. Homer (2-1)

The Pelicans grabbed a 49-24 road win last week at General Grass. They head to Shreveport on Friday for a matchup with the Magnolia School of Excellence.

25. Acadiana (2-1)

Last week, the Wreckin' Rams played on a Thursday night, and came away victorious with a 48-14 win against New Iberia. Acadiana has another Thursday game to deal with this week, as the Rams travel across town to take on Lafayette.