ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington mayor urges public to vote ‘No’ on proposed anti-abortion amendment

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Comments / 19

Jeffrey B
3d ago

Didn't realize how many people were ok with murder until all this happened.Helps me to know who to avoid.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY

FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Pyramid

Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem

VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Mayor#Politics Local#Republican#Democrat
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
479
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy