Lexington mayor urges public to vote ‘No’ on proposed anti-abortion amendment

Jeffrey B
3d ago
Didn't realize how many people were ok with murder until all this happened.Helps me to know who to avoid.
‘We can make a change.’ Abortion rights advocates host rally with political candidates
“The progress begins at the local level,” Norris said. “We can make a change starting at the bottom up.”
Kentucky looks ‘a whole lot better’ with increase in low COVID levels. See latest map
Here’s the 22 Kentucky counties scored at a high COVID-19 community level as of Thursday. Plus see the latest on updated boosters in Lexington and more.
Fayette school officials haven’t made a good enough case for a tax hike
OpEd: Even if the school board kept tax rates the same this year, the district would still get $19 million in additional revenue.
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
Don’t paint Gainesway with broad brush on crime
OpEd: A community forum gave the impression that the Gainesway neighborhood is violent, something not reflected in crime data.
Lexington candidate pushes back against racist ‘whisper campaign’ calling him a Communist
“I am not a Communist. In my 48 years of life, 40 of them spent living in the United States, I never thought I had to utter these words,” said Dan Wu, a candidate in the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council at-large race.
Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem
VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
State requires training for Fayette superintendent, human resources chief, cites violations
“He was hired for a position for which he did not apply, that was not posted during the time frame in which he applied and was hired, and therefore simply did not exist,” a state investigative report said of a Fayette school groundskeeper.
Former Central Kentucky coroner sentenced to home incarceration in federal conspiracy case
John Goble, the former Scott County coroner, conspired with another former Kentucky State Police trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to state police.
Pair of former Rebels defenders boosts Kentucky football’s hopes of winning at Ole Miss
A big play from Jacquez Jones or Keidron Smith could help tip the scales in UK’s favor at Ole Miss.
WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
Where Kentucky football is ranked in AP Top 25, coaches poll before Ole Miss game
Kentucky moved up again in both major polls Sunday after a win over Northern Illinois.
Most pending charges against Lexington racial justice protesters dropped after 2020 arrests
“This is a great thing when you see that in Lexington, we are moving towards a brighter future, and we are looking at the law differently,” attorney Daniel Whitley said.
Lexington, partners make record investments in affordable housing, homelessness prevention
OpEd: The need for quality affordable housing for everyone echoes across Fayette County as our community feels the impact of rising rents, increasing home prices, rising interest rates, and low housing inventory.
Can Christopher Rodriguez put the oomph back in Kentucky’s rushing attack?
Will the return of the UK’s star running back after a four-game suspension fundamentally alter the Cats’ offensive attack?
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY: STATE POLICE POST COMMANDER GRADUATES FROM FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY IN QUANTICO, VIRGINIA
FRANKFORT, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that Captain Todd Kidd graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation occurred at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on September 13, 2022. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy...
