MSU Panhellenic Council raises awareness during hazing prevention week

Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety and MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities completed the installation of nearly 3,000 exterior lighting upgrades across campus. The project was started earlier this year as a step toward improving campus safety, and according to MSU IPF Communications and Learning Manager Fred Woodhams, the new LED lights that were installed not only help with campus safety, but are also more energy efficient."These lights are brighter than before," Woodhams said. "And at the same time, we're firing less energy to light them."The upgrades include:1,420 concourse fixtures replaced with LEDs 1,019 new roadway fixtures installed 264 roadway fixtures replaced with LEDs 247 lanterns replaced with LEDs DPPS is also making other campus safety upgrades including finalizing the installation of fencing along portions of the Red Cedar River and potentially centralizing the security camera system on campus so they are all operated under the same entity."We just hope that students and faculty, staff, visitors,-anyone who's on our campus feels safe," MSU Police and Public Safety Spokesperson Dana Whyte said. "We just want to offer that safe feeling for anyone here."

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO