Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces CEO Succession Plan
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced that Jonas Fontenot, PhD, MBA, will begin serving as President and chief executive officer in January 2023. Fontenot currently serves as chief operating officer and the Dr. Charles M. Smith chief of physics. The transition is the culmination of a succession plan adopted by the board to succeed Todd Stevens, the Cancer Center’s longtime CEO. Stevens will transition his time to concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities to advance Mary Bird Perkins’ mission across its regional network.
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
St. James Parish Hospital announces upcoming classes & events
LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital announced the following classes and events for Fall 2022. Event information and schedules are subject to change. Visit www.sjph.org/events for the latest information or to register online for classes and events. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, need to schedule...
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
NOLA.com
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
postsouth.com
New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine
The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern University Lab freshman making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
SU Lab freshman, Dynastee Jacobs is making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
WAFB.com
Allie Rice laid to rest
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
theadvocate.com
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
Comments / 0