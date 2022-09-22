ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces CEO Succession Plan

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced that Jonas Fontenot, PhD, MBA, will begin serving as President and chief executive officer in January 2023. Fontenot currently serves as chief operating officer and the Dr. Charles M. Smith chief of physics. The transition is the culmination of a succession plan adopted by the board to succeed Todd Stevens, the Cancer Center’s longtime CEO. Stevens will transition his time to concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities to advance Mary Bird Perkins’ mission across its regional network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Parish Hospital announces upcoming classes & events

LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital announced the following classes and events for Fall 2022. Event information and schedules are subject to change. Visit www.sjph.org/events for the latest information or to register online for classes and events. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, need to schedule...
LUTCHER, LA
NOLA.com

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization. The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Allie Rice laid to rest

A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE

