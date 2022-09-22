ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

USDA announces $6.3M fund for high-speed internet in rural Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small visited J.B.N. Telephone Company Inc. in Holton on Thursday to announce more than $6 million in funding for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. “High-speed internet...
tkmagazine.com

2022 Coolest Kansas Innovation Category Down to Final Four

Four Kansas manufacturers have advanced to be this year's Coolest Innovation made in Kansas. This new category is part of the Kansas Manufacturing Council's (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest. The four products advancing to the innovation finals are:. T-Block by Ronawk.
thefreshtoast.com

Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why

Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
KSN News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
Kansas Reflector

At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Salina Post

NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas

September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living

Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
KSN News

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center hosts Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty eight law enforcement officers from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington State have spent the past week at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center undergoing the one-week Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program. The goal of the course is to train the officers in how to teach fellow officers in their […]
KWCH.com

KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its number is being spoofed. Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the number on your caller ID to disguise their identity. With the KBI receiving multiple reports, the agency released some tips to remember:. The KBI might...
WIBW

Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
