WIBW
USDA announces $6.3M fund for high-speed internet in rural Kansas
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small visited J.B.N. Telephone Company Inc. in Holton on Thursday to announce more than $6 million in funding for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. “High-speed internet...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
tkmagazine.com
2022 Coolest Kansas Innovation Category Down to Final Four
Four Kansas manufacturers have advanced to be this year's Coolest Innovation made in Kansas. This new category is part of the Kansas Manufacturing Council's (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest. The four products advancing to the innovation finals are:. T-Block by Ronawk.
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
Summit Daily News
Centura Health lays off 350 people — about 1% of its employees — in Colorado and Kansas
COLORADO — About 350 people were laid off last week from Centura Health’s locations in Colorado and western Kansas, though the system is still trying to hire nurses and others who directly care for patients. The layoffs affect 1% of the system’s employees in Colorado and western Kansas,...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas
September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas nursing homes are closing because they can’t find enough workers
WICHITA — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice as...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center hosts Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty eight law enforcement officers from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington State have spent the past week at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center undergoing the one-week Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program. The goal of the course is to train the officers in how to teach fellow officers in their […]
hppr.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
KWCH.com
KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its number is being spoofed. Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the number on your caller ID to disguise their identity. With the KBI receiving multiple reports, the agency released some tips to remember:. The KBI might...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
Some Kansas lakes issued public health advisories due to blue-green algae
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued public health advisories for some Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. What is blue-green algae? A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and […]
WIBW
Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
