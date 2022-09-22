Howard “Howie” Russell, 50 of Aledo, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. His life was impacted by countless individuals over the years, if you feel he may have impacted you as well, please feel welcome to come celebrate the life of Howard Raymond Russell from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Assembly of God Church in New Boston with a Masonic service at 4 p.m. The family invites everyone to wear Harley. Memorials may be made to his children. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

ALEDO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO