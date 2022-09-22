Read full article on original website
AJ Mulcahy, DuPec stun state-ranked Knoxville in Saturday showdown
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The DuPec Rivermen made the long trip south of the Quad Cities Saturday afternoon to take on Knoxville. Knoxville is ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A. AJ Mulcahy had two touchdowns and a game-ending interception to help seal the deal for the Rivermen. They picked up a massive win, […]
wrmj.com
Mercer County High School Receives Journalism Grant
Mercer County High School among 16 high schools receiving a grant for journalism efforts. The funding is from the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation. Jeff Rogers is with the Illinois Press Foundation. Rusty Ruggles serves as the sponsor of Mercer County High School’s podcasting club. The...
Pen City Current
Hounds find right gear in second half
FORT MADISON - Bloodhound head football coach Derek Doherty said the Hounds have had a bit of trouble getting into gear this season. But Fort Madison shifted just fine in the second half Friday night as they rolled to a 46-0 win over Mt. Pleasant in District 4A-3 football action at Richmond Stadium.
wrmj.com
Mercer Co., Sherrard, Orion and Rockridge all successful
An exciting week number 5 as Mercer County had a successful night in Oneida beating Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28. Rockridge doubled up on Monmouth-Roseville 28-14 and Orion beat Erie-Prophetstown 27-7. For the first time this season, the Sherrard Tigers walk away with the win beating Morrison 26-22. Mercer County 48 Rowva-Williamsfield 28.
wrmj.com
Howard ‘Howie’ Russell – Celebration Of Life 9/27/22
Howard “Howie” Russell, 50 of Aledo, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. His life was impacted by countless individuals over the years, if you feel he may have impacted you as well, please feel welcome to come celebrate the life of Howard Raymond Russell from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Assembly of God Church in New Boston with a Masonic service at 4 p.m. The family invites everyone to wear Harley. Memorials may be made to his children. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disco Fever marks Streaks 2022 Homecoming parade Friday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School Homecoming Parade rolled down Main Street under some clouds and a few sprinkles Friday in Galesburg. High School seniors Bobby Estrada and Juniper Schwartzman were named homecoming king and queen. The theme of homecoming is Disco Fever and class floats reflected that with dancing and disco balls.
wrmj.com
Rick L. Lincoln-Services 9/27/22
Rick L. Lincoln, 60 of Andalusia, IL passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Services are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter or Myrna Rae’s Studio of Dance. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
1043theparty.com
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School. (Moline, IL) — No one is hurt after a student was seen entering John Deere Middle School in Moline with a gun. The incident was reported yesterday to a School Resource Officer and the school was placed on lockdown. The SRO located the student, who was found to be in possession of a BB gun. An investigation is ongoing.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist Struck by Car Friday Afternoon, Succumbs to Injuries at a Hospital a Short Time Later
Shortly after 3:00 pm, Friday Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Waller Road. When Deputies arrived, they discovered 67-year-old John Forrest of Clinton Iowa had been riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road. Another southbound vehicle operated by 35-year-old Cyle Roos of Long Grove Iowa struck Forrest.
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
tspr.org
McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case
The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
KWQC
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
nrgmediadixon.com
Single Vehicle Rollover Crash Saturday night Claims Three Lives
Just after 11:00 Saturday night Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rural Rock Falls. Following their investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Prophetstown Road when it lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times.
KWQC
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County. Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 190th Street and 280th Avenue, deputies said in a media release.
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
