Centralia wins homecoming game against Belleville Althoff, 16-7
The Centralia Orphans improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the South Seven Conference with a 16-7 Homecoming win against Belleville Althoff. Centralia trailed 7-3 at the end of the first half, but then held Althoff scoreless while adding 14 points of their own to the scoreboard in the second half. Centralia Quarterback Carson Green pushed his way across the goal line for the first touchdown, while Camden Newcomb took a pass from Green for the second touchdown.
Wildcats Fall At Roxana, Will Host Breese Central Next Week
The Salem Wildcats dropped their road game at Roxana last night 28-7. The Shells defense held Salem in check and it was the big play that helped the Shells out to the lead. Tailback Terrel Graves rushed 12 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, Nick Ward went for 138 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown and Evan Wells got in the mix carrying 16 times for 57 yards.
Wildcats Take Down Carlyle, Freshman Baker 3 Shy Of Scoring Record
The Salem Wildcats soccer team traveled to Carlyle and came away with an 8-2 victory. In the win, Freshman Eli Baker scored a pair of goals leaving him with 21 on the season. He sits 3 shy of the current single season scoring record set last year by Eli Davis who is now playing soccer at Missouri Baptist.
Franklin Park Wins Regionals, Selmaville Into Finals — JH Baseball
The Franklin Park Bobcats are regional champions following yesterday’s 5-3 win over Wesclin in the Class L Region 8 championship played at Rotary Field in Centralia. Avery Gullion was really good on the mound in the start. The right-hander went 5.2 innings allowing just 2 earned runs and 4 strikeouts. He also got 2 huge strikeouts with the tying runs on base in the 5th and 6th innings. Payton Gullion came in and got the final 4 outs for the save as Salem improved to 20-5 on the year.
Bobcat Soccer Another Busy Weekend On Tap
The Salem Bobcats Soccer will start their weekend at 9am tomorrow when the 1st/2nd graders travel to Mascoutah. The 3rd/4th boys and girls had both their games canceled this weekend. So they will have boys versus girls scrimmage at 11:30. The 5th/6th grade boys will host O’Fallon at 2:30. Then...
Boehne Wins MTC Golf Title
Christ Our Rock junior Parker Boehne is the 2022 MTC Boys Golf Champion after shooting a 75 at Greenview Golf Course on a cold day. Waltonville won the team title shooting a 354, Sandoval 405 and Christ Our Rock 427. Also for the Stallions Ajay Quick shot 98, Blake Kleiboeker...
2022 09/27 – Joel Wray Cox
Joel Wray Cox, age 64, of Centralia, Illinois, entered into rest at 12:18 A.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on November 9, 1957, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of George William, Jr. and Rosemary (Qualls) Cox. Joel is survived by his...
2022 09/26 – Tyler D. Gartside
Tyler D. Gartside, 27 of Breese, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Friday, September 23, 2022. Tyler was born in Breese on January 21, 1995, the son of Dan and Kelly (Adams) Gartside. He married Kait Bollheimer on August 29, 2020, and she survives in Breese.
Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
A look inside the new modular classroom building at Hawthorn Grade School in Salem
The new four-room and two-bathroom modular building is now being utilized by students at Hawthorn Grade School. The new building includes a sensory room, occupational therapy-physical therapy room, and music room. The replacement of the smaller two-classroom modular building was part of a major improvement project undertaken at both Hawthorn...
Salem Grade School Board hires three paraprofessionals; still looking for two more
The Salem Grade School Board following a closed session at last week’s meeting took action on a number of personnel issues. The board hired Abbie Shumate, Joanne Luttrell, and Jon Wight as paraprofessionals. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Foppe says they are still looking for two more, one apiece at Hawthorn...
Festus teen hurt in motorcycle crash east of Hillsboro
Tucker J. Uding, 18, of Festus was injured Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. A east of Highland Baptist Church Road between Hillsboro and Mapaville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:58 a.m., Uding was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle east on the highway and began...
Mark S. Cable, 63
Mark S. Cable, 63, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
