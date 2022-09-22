ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Roseburg, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Phoenix, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
kpic

Eugene PD hold 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With Law enforcement from the...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old

Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#High School#School Board#Virtual School#Learning Management#Roseburg Public Schools#Ela#Rps
kpic

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire

MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
MERLIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy