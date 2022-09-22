Read full article on original website
Bystanders attempt to save Old Saybrook man after car goes in the water
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook man died Saturday evening, despite efforts of bystanders, after the car the man was driving went in the water. Steven Mark Wahle, 76, of Old Saybrook, died in the crash. The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call at 10:12 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
NECN
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
Manchester woman hits officer directing traffic with SUV, drives away: Police
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester woman is facing assault charges after hitting a police officer with a car and driving away Friday. The Manchester police officer was directing traffic in a construction area around South Main and Charter Oak streets when they were struck around 1 p.m. Friday. The...
Two Massachusetts people killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two Massachusetts people were killed in a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning in Windsor, Connecticut. State Police identified the victims as Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, of Brighton, and James L. Bowen, 25, of East Longmeadow. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
Motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford closes Leicester Street for two hours Sunday
OXFORD — Police are responding to a serious motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. Police have not confirmed any injuries. Route 56 on Leicester Street is closed for accident reconstruction. Oxford police said at around 4:10 p.m. that the road would be closed for about two hours.
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
2 dead in I-91 wrong-way driver accident
WINDSOR — Part of Interstate 91 was closed early this morning after a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle, causing two fatalities, state police said. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and James L. Bowen of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, both 25-years-old, were traveling in a Nissan Altima headed south in the northbound lane when their car struck a tractor-trailer head-on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Gut-Wrenching Video Shows State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police
A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said. Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court. On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
FOX 61
