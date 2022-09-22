ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
2 dead in I-91 wrong-way driver accident

WINDSOR — Part of Interstate 91 was closed early this morning after a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle, causing two fatalities, state police said. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and James L. Bowen of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, both 25-years-old, were traveling in a Nissan Altima headed south in the northbound lane when their car struck a tractor-trailer head-on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
