3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
wjol.com
Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander
Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Pumpkin Fun Run at Hadley Valley Preserve in Joliet. The run takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Register by Oct. 11. Each runner gets a mini-pumpkin and an orange wrist band. (Forest Preserve District of Will County illustration)
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
fox32chicago.com
Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru
AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
Chicago area pumpkin patches to visit this fall
CHICAGO — It’s officially fall in the Chicago area meaning pumpkin patches are ready to welcome everyone to celebrate the fall season. Check out some of the pumpkin farms and patches you can visit in the area: Abbey Farms 2855 Hard Rd.Aurora, IL 60502abbeyfarms.org Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest 13341 W. 151st St.Homer Glen, […]
positivelynaperville.com
Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’
Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
ABC7 Anchor Mark Rivera to host National Association for Down Syndrome fashion show in Glen Ellyn
The National Association for Down Syndrome will hold its 17th annual fashion show, hosted by Mark Rivera.
Family recreates ‘Stranger Things’ scene in front yard
They posted a TikTok of the recreation, amassing 14 million views and being recognized by Netflix.
Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest
BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5.
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser
CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
