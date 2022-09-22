ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

wjol.com

Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Pumpkin Fun Run at Hadley Valley Preserve in Joliet. The run takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Register by Oct. 11. Each runner gets a mini-pumpkin and an orange wrist band. (Forest Preserve District of Will County illustration)
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru

AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Chicago area pumpkin patches to visit this fall

CHICAGO — It’s officially fall in the Chicago area meaning pumpkin patches are ready to welcome everyone to celebrate the fall season. Check out some of the pumpkin farms and patches you can visit in the area: Abbey Farms 2855 Hard Rd.Aurora, IL 60502abbeyfarms.org Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest 13341 W. 151st St.Homer Glen, […]
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’

Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
GENEVA, IL
WGN TV

Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest

BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5. 
LONG GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
WGN News

Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser

CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL

