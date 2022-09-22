Read full article on original website
PERSONALITIES: East Windsor Rotary to honor Denise Menard for public service
EAST WINDSOR — Denise Menard has dedicated much time to public service, serving on numerous boards and committees, and in recognition of her decades of work, the local Rotary Club has honored Menard as this year’s “Citizen of the Year.”. WHO SHE IS: East Windsor Rotary Club...
Journal Inquirer
YOUR MANCHESTER: Book is a window into the town’s past
“What is a fascinating thing you know about the town?” my third-grade granddaughter asked. “I mean something so different I would go, ‘wow.’”. “Did you know that there was and maybe still is a tooth tree inside Manchester?”. “A tooth tree — wow,” she responded. “What...
Journal Inquirer
Family of former Parks & Rec director donates new scoreboard
VERNON — The family of the town’s former Parks and Recreation Director has donated nearly $10,000 that will go towards a new softball field scoreboard to be located in Henry Park. WHAT: Thanks to a donation from the family of the town’s former Parks and Recreation Director, the...
Big E is off to a record start
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It was a great opening week at The Big E for Rachael Gately, owner of Pink Knob Farm in Somers, whose dorset and texel sheep were presented in competition Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. “On Saturday we had a reserve champion ram and junior champion ewe,” she...
Journal Inquirer
Study: Room to improve in Fairfield County affordable housing plans
In a new analysis of 17 Fairfield County towns’ affordable housing plans, the median community received a ranking of 2.5 out of 5, showing scattered progress for many towns and room for improvement on equity and other issues in others. The plans, which were supposed to be submitted to...
Businesses to earn tax credits for donating to Vernon nonprofit
VERNON — Soon, local businesses will be able to earn tax credits if they donate to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut. WHAT: Local businesses will soon have the chance to earn tax credits in exchange for donating funds to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut, thanks to a state program.
Journal Inquirer
EVENTS: Take a walk in historic Talcottville
A fall foliage walk that takes in Talcottville history will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. beginning in the Talcottville section of Vernon. Walkers are asked to meet in the parking lot at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, for the moderately-paced, two-hour, 3-mile loop hike.
Journal Inquirer
Social media forum takes local police to task for lacking transparency, threatening retaliation
An online forum dedicated to reporting breaking news of criminal activity, fires, and road accidents has leveled allegations against two local police departments, claiming Manchester Police intimidate site contributors and threaten retaliation if they continue to post incidents as they happen. The South Windsor Police Department has also come under...
Jones declines to take stand for cross-examination
WATERBURY — Podcaster Alex Jones declined to testify Friday in the Superior Court hearing on how much money he owes the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown for harm he caused them by his lies that the massacre didn’t happen. Jones...
Man sentenced for Tolland burglary
A young man pleaded guilty to several charges Friday in Vernon Superior Court in connection with an incident in Tolland last year. In the incident, Malik Price, 20, of Hartford, pulled a gun on a resident who was trying to stop a burglary, and then intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser as he and others fled the scene.
Diaz wins twice as Windsor tops East Hartford
Victoria Diaz was a double-winner as the Warriors won a CCC meet at home. The junior took the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Windsor (4-0). Sophia Caldwell (200 freestyle), Caysee Venturini (100 butterfly), Althea Grace (100 backstroke) and Leila Vazquez (100 breaststroke) won individual races for the hosts. Teammate Mia Fitzsimmons won diving.
Man charged with shoddy work on elderly woman’s East Hartford home
A Cromwell man is accused of pretending to be a licensed home improvement contractor and doing shoddy work at an 83-year-old woman’s East Hartford home last year, according to a police affidavit. The man, Theodore Harris, 59, is facing charges of second-degree larceny and second-degree forgery, two counts of...
With funds in place, Coventry ball fields will be a reality
COVENTRY — After six long years of waiting, plans for two new fields for the Coventry Girls Softball League at Miller Richardson Park are finally becoming a reality. “This has been a long time coming,” said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of the league. Work on the first field,...
Coventry OKs tax abatement for child care centers
COVENTRY — The Town Council voted to approve a 100% property tax abatement for day care and other licensed child care centers. What: Coventry Town Council approved 100% property tax abatement for child care centers to help the small businesses and allow for increased child care so more parents can return to work.
Glastonbury gets revenge on Southington
Evelyn Brenton and the Glastonbury High girls volleyball team started the 2022 season on a sour note when they were swept by Southington Sept. 8. The Guardians gained a measure of revenge Friday night. Brenton had 12 kills, 11 digs, five blocks, and two aces to lead Glastonbury to a...
2 dead in I-91 wrong-way driver accident
WINDSOR — Part of Interstate 91 was closed early this morning after a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle, causing two fatalities, state police said. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and James L. Bowen of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, both 25-years-old, were traveling in a Nissan Altima headed south in the northbound lane when their car struck a tractor-trailer head-on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Dina, Somers blank Bolton
Grace Dina was looking for the first breakout performance in her young career as the starting goalie for the Somers High girls soccer team. The junior came through Friday night. Dina made six saves, including two critical stops in the first half, en route to posting her first career shutout...
Stricker powers South Windsor past McMahon
Jack Stricker and the South Windsor High boys soccer team faced a stiff non-league test when it went up against Brien McMahon in the FCIAC vs. CCC Challenge Friday. The senior made sure that the Bobcats passed with flying colors. Stricker’s second-half penalty kick lifted South Windsor to a 3-2...
Man convicted of manslaughter in motorcyclist’s death
A man who got in a sport-utility vehicle and sped after a motorcycle on East Hartford streets after he and the motorcyclist had argued at a cookout, ultimately hitting the motorcycle from behind and killing the driver, was convicted in a plea bargain this week of first-degree manslaughter. DEFENDANT: Sean...
